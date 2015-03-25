Another Tour Of Britain Stage Win For Caleb Ewan

Caleb Ewan of Orica Scott has won the sixth stage of the 14 th Tour Of Britain.

Stage Five saw the race move to Newmarket for a 187km stage to Aldeburgh.

Thanks to his big win in the time trial, Lars Boom of LottoNL-Jumbo was in the leader’s jersey for a stage which saw seven riders in Jacob Hennessy of British Cycling, Regan Gough of An Post, Enrico Barbin of Bardiani CSF, Harry Tanfield of Bike Channel Canyon, James Shaw of Lotto Soudal, Connor Swift of Madison Genesis and Hayden McCormick of ONE Pro Cycling get into a break after twelve kilometres of racing.

The stage went through Bury St Edmund with the break having a lead of 3.04 and onto the first sprint of the day which was won by McCormick who beat Gough to the points with the lead now at 2.30.

Holmes, Garibay and Chris Lawless abandoned the race as Tanfield suffered a puncture but was able to get back into the break.

Onto Stradbroke and Conor Swift took the second sprint as the gap went up to over three minutes before falling back to 1.45 with fifty kilometres to go.

At Kesgrave, Jacob Hennessy took the final sprint in front of good crowds on a wet afternoon and there were more good crowds as James Shaw took the points on the final climb at Snape.

The peloton continued to chase the break down with Tao Geoghagen-Hart putting in a big turn on the front.

With 7.9kms to go, James Shaw tried to attack off the front of the break which was only 23 seconds clear of the peloton.

Shaw, the most aggressive rider of the day stayed away until there was three kilometres to go when Ale Dowsett of Movistar came flying past him.

Dowsett got into time trialling mode but Geraint Thomas and the rest of the peloton did not let him get away and caught him a kilometre later.

Under the flam rouge in Aldeburgh and it was Zdenek Stybar on the front. Caleb Ewan went early and the Orica Scott rider took the win in 4.13.06 ahead of Gaviria and Groenewegen.

Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.