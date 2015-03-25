Another Tour Of Austria Stage Win For Viviani

Elia Viviani of Team Sky took the win on stage three of the Tour Of Austria.

A flat 226.2kms stage from Wieselburg to Altheim had Cannondale Drapac’s Sep Vanmarcke in the yellow jersey and three riders in an early break with a lead of three minutes.

That break was caught and with 50kms left, three more riders were clear with a forty second lead.

Fourteen kilometres later and the second break was over as the riders started on the final lap around Altheim.

One Dimension Data rider in Jay Thompson got in front with twenty kilometres to go but was caught by the teams trying to set up their trains for the sprint.

That sprint happened and it was Elia Viviani of Team Sky who took the win.









Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group





Source: DSG

