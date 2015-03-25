Another Tour De Suisse Win For Peter Sagan

Peter Sagan of Bora Hansgrohe took the win on stage eight of the Tour De Suisse

Simon Spilak of Katusha Alpecin was the new leader of the Tour De Suisse after victory on stage seven for this 100km race which was made up of eight laps around Schauffhasen.

King Of The Mountains leader Lasse Norman Hansen of Irish team Aqua Blue Sports, van der Lijck, Wallays and Venter were straight into a break and 1.35 ahead after twelve kilometres.

With 56kms to go, they were 1.56 ahead but with two laps left, they were only twenty seconds clear and going into the final 12km lap, everyone was together.

World Champion Peter Sagan had led the peloton into the final kilometre and he stormed away to take the win in 2.15.50, his second in this race, with Sacha Modolo in second place and Matteo Trentin of Quick Step third.

Simon Spilak keeps his lead in the race.

















Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

