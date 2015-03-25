Another Tirreno-Adriatico Stage Win For Marcel Kittel

Marcel Kittel of Katusha-Alpecin has won the sixth stage of Tirreno-Adriatio.

The race of the two seas had Team Sky’s Michal Kwiatkowski in the leader’s jersey for this 153km stage from Numana to Fano.

In the opening kilometre and Marcus Burghardt (Bora-Hansgrohe), Krists Neilands (Israel Cycling Academy), Jacopo Mosca (Wilier-Selle Italia) and Artem Nych (Gazprom-Rusvelo) were away.

Their lead went out to three minutes with Mosca taking the points at the first intermediate sprint.

Burghardt then got away to take the points on the climb at Ostra and pushed on leaving the rest in the break to be swallowed up by the peloton and taking a lead of 3.45 going into the final fifty kilometres.

His lead dropped to 1.08 as he crossed the finish line for the first time with 25kms to go.

The German was caught with less than twenty kilometres to go on a lovely sunny day.

Peter Sagan started to move up on a Quick Step Floors train as the bell went for the final 12.7km lap on a slow day.

With 7.8kms left, there was a big crash. Fernando Gaviria of Quick Step was just one of those who hit the deck.

A small front group led with 5.4kms left. Ryan Mullen was amongst those working on the front and under the flam rouge they went.

It came to a sprint and Marcel Kittel of Quick Step won ahead of Sagan and Richeze in 3.49.54.

Michael Kwaitkowski of Team Sky keeps his lead going into the final stage.









KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG

