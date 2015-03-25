 

Another Second Place For Adam Blythe

02 August 2017 09:17
Yet another second place for Adam Blythe in a stunning bunch sprint at Stage Two of the Vuelta a Burgos.

Blythe has taken four second places this year and Stage Two of Burgos delivered the same near miss.


It was a stunning team effort by Aqua Blue Sport on a super-hot day in the Spanish countryside between the towns of Ona and Belarando – a 155 kilometre stage.


A break went clear after 17 kilometres and established a lead of no more than three minutes. Aqua Blue Sport were eyeing a sprint victory so they placed Dan Pearson on the front of the peloton. His orders were to limit the break’s advance and gradually chip away at their advantage.


He sat there at the head of affairs for most of the stage acting as a fast-moving police man – maintaining the peloton’s speed. Meanwhile back in the belly of the peloton the team were guarding Adam Blythe – selflessly delivering him bidons and protecting him from the warm breeze.


As they neared the finishing loop around the town of Belarando – Quickstep rushed to the front riding for their sprinter Matteo Trentin. They traded chase duties with Aqua Blue Sport – and brought the break back with just a few kilometres to go. Then a downhill drag race brought the heaving peloton to within sight of the line.


A strong leadout then followed – Aaron Gate was last to peel off with a burst of speed that brought Blythe to within just a few hundred metres. Blythe lit the after burners, his body hurting from his crash on stage one. Trentin and the Yorkshire man drew level and the Quickstep rider just moved forward and took the win.


After the race the former British Champ said:

“Everyone of the team contributed to the effort today – we rode as a team. All the lads rode as a unit and brought me into position. It is just a shame that I could not convert the team work into a victory. But I feel good and I’m looking forward to having a go again.”





Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

