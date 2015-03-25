Another Oro Y Paz Stage Win For Fernando Gaviria

Quick Step’s Fernando Gaviria made it two out of two with victory on the second stage of the Oro y Paz race in Colombia.

The Colombian was in the lead for this 183.4km stage from Palmira to Santander de Quilichao Regreso which saw the race leader taking the first sprint after 31kms ahead of Andrea Guardini (Bardiani) and British rider Tao Geohagan Hart (Team Sky).

Adrián González, Brayan Sánchez, Evgenii Kovalev, Daniel López and Daniel Jaramillo then formed a break which was caught and Juan Osorio, Juan E. Arango, Germán Tivani, Weimar Roldán, Adrián Richeze, Carlos Julián Quintero.took over, getting 1.10 ahead after 64kms.

The break was eventually dealt with and it came down to a sprint which Gaviria won in 3.49.30 ahead of Juan Molano and Matteo Mallucetti.









KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG

