Another Name Change For Team Fortuneo

French cycling team Team Fortuneo Oscaro are changing their name.





Starting on January 1st, the Breton team, which has Warren Barguill riding for them, will be called Team Fortuneo Samsic as part of a new three year deal with a Brittany based company which has over 80,000 employees in its workforce.





Emmanuel Hubert said in a press statement: "This is a deal based around common values. "We have an ambitious project to ride at the highest level whilst maintaining the family environment that has been our strength with Brittany also a common denominator.





"I am very excited to be working with both Fortuneo and Samsic for the next three years. By committing to the long term, they bring us the stability we needed and give us the opportunity to prepare for the future.

















KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP



