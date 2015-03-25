Another La Vuelta Win For Matteo Trentin

Matteo Trentin of Quick Step has won the tenth stage of the 2017 Vuelta a España.

Stage ten took the riders on a 164.8km stage from Caravaca to Alhama de Murcia which had Chris Froome of Team Sky in the leader’s jersey with a lead of 36 seconds.

It was a stage that saw a couple of early attacks but the peloton still together after sixty kilometres.

With ninety kilometres raced, a group of Jaime Roson, Jose Joaquin Rojas, Luis Leon Sanchez, Valerio Agnoli, Alessandro De Marchi, Marc Soler, Alexandre Geniez, Arnaud Courteille, Bert-Jan Lindeman, Julien Bernard, Matteo Trentin, Jacques Janse van Rensburg, Juan Jose Lobato, Rafael Reis, Nico Denz, Niki Terpstra, Michael Morkov and Domen Novak formed.

Matteo Trentin took the points on the intermediate sprint as the Quick Step rider, van Rensburg, Roson and Rojas took the lead.

Van Rensburg dropped back as the trio had a lead of 4.09 going into the final ten kilometres of the stage.

Nicholas Roche caught up to some of those had been in the break but at the front, it was Matteo Trentin who took the win in 3.34.56 ahead of Rojas for the Green Jersey wearer’s second win in this race.

Roche finished 4.02 down, some 29 seconds ahead of race leader Chris Froome.









Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

