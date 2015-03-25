 

Another La Vuelta Win For Matteo Trentin

29 August 2017 04:05

Matteo Trentin of Quick Step has won the tenth stage of the 2017 Vuelta a España.

Stage ten took the riders on a 164.8km stage from Caravaca to Alhama de Murcia which had Chris Froome of Team Sky in the leader’s jersey with a lead of 36 seconds.

It was a stage that saw a couple of early attacks but the peloton still together after sixty kilometres.

With ninety kilometres raced, a group of Jaime Roson, Jose Joaquin Rojas, Luis Leon Sanchez, Valerio Agnoli, Alessandro De Marchi, Marc Soler, Alexandre Geniez, Arnaud Courteille, Bert-Jan Lindeman, Julien Bernard, Matteo Trentin, Jacques Janse van Rensburg, Juan Jose Lobato, Rafael Reis, Nico Denz, Niki Terpstra, Michael Morkov and Domen Novak formed.

Matteo Trentin took the points on the intermediate sprint as the Quick Step rider, van Rensburg, Roson and Rojas took the lead.

Van Rensburg dropped back as the trio had a lead of 4.09 going into the final ten kilometres of the stage.

Nicholas Roche caught up to some of those had been in the break but at the front, it was Matteo Trentin who took the win in 3.34.56 ahead of Rojas for the Green Jersey wearer’s second win in this race.

Roche finished 4.02 down, some 29 seconds ahead of race leader Chris Froome. 



Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Feature How have the Premier League clubs fared so far in the summer transfer window?

How have the Premier League clubs fared so far in ...

The summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Thursday, August 31, but there is still plenty of time for clubs to get late deals done.

Feature A look at Andy Murray

A look at Andy Murray's possible route to the US O...

Provided his dodgy hip holds up, Andy Murray will begin his US Open campaign next week with his sights on another grand slam title.

Feature How Root matched De Villiers

How Root matched De Villiers' world record...

Joe Root levelled AB de Villiers' world record of half-centuries in 12 successive Tests on day one against the West Indies at Headingley.

Feature Mayweather v McGregor - the top Google searches

Mayweather v McGregor - the top Google searches...

Floyd Mayweather's bout with Conor McGregor on Saturday has caught the attention of the sporting world, but what do the

Feature Aviva Premiership players to watch

Aviva Premiership players to watch...

The Aviva Premiership will once again welcome a host of star-studded new arrivals this season, while lesser-known fresh faces could

Feature Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney's top five England goals...

Wayne Rooney, England's all-time record scorer with 53 goals, has retired from international football.