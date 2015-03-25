Another Czech Tour Win For Sam Bennett

Irishman Sam Bennett took his second win in the 2017 Czech Cycling Tour.





Bennett, won the second stage from Olomouc to Frydek-Mistek in 5.14.16, which had put the Bora Hansgrohe rider into the leader's yellow jersey before finishing fifteen minutes down on stage three in 124th position.





However, today, Bennett was back to winning ways, taking the win on stage four in a bunch sprint in a time of 3.26.10 ahead of Fortin and Semile.





Bennett leads the points competition with Josef Cerny of the Elkov Author cycling team still in the leader's yellow jersey after his stage three win with a nine second lead over Jan Barta.













Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

