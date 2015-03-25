Another Broken Rib For Cavendish

Mark Cavendish suffered another broken rib during the Milan-Sanremo race.





The Dimension Data rider was handily placed with ten kilometres of the 294km Monument race left when he crashed flying into the air and landing on his back, after hitting a bollard





Cavendish has been diagnosed with a new rib fracture (5th) , on the same side as the one (7th) he broke in the opening stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico last week, bruising and cuts as well as an ankle injury which will require further assessment.





His team said that he had suffered no serious injury.





The race was won by Vinzeno Nibali.









Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

