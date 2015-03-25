 

Another Binck Bank Stage Tour Win For Sagan

09 August 2017 03:29

Bora Hansgrohe’s Peter Sagan has won the third stage of the Blinck Bank Tour.

Formerly the Eneco Tour, stage third of this race was a 185 kilometre stage from the seaside town of Blankenberge to Ardooie with Stefan Keung of BMC in the leader’s jersey.

Piet Allegaert, Frederik Backaert, Kristijan Koren, Elmer Reinders and Sander Cordell formed the break and they were three minutes ahead when Allegaert took the points at the first Primus Sprint.

At the feed zone and the gap was down to a minute with Baptiste Planckaert having to abandon the race.

Allegaert took the second sprint with Backaert taking all three sprints in the Golden Kilometre.

The rain started to come down as the break went into the final twelve and a half kilometres on the final lap around Ardooie with a lead of thirty seconds.

The LottoNL-Jumbo led peloton ended the break and the sprinters started to move up including the World Champion and stage one winner Peter Sagan.

A right hand turn with 3.4kms to go was taken very gingerly by the break on now wet roads and another turn at 1200m was also taken cautiously before there was a crash at the chicane by the flam rouge. The sprint was down in numbers. Jempy Drucker of BMC got briefly clear but it was Peter Sagan who came up to win in 4.14.02 ahead of Edward Teuns and Rudy Barber.

Sagan, speaking about his 99th win, said: "It was like a sprint classic. It was crazy. teams trying to overtake each. I am very happy because my team worked well and we took another win."

Stefan Keung keeps his leader's jersey ahead of Bodnar and Sagan.








Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

