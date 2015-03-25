Another Basque Country Tour Stage Win For Alaphilippe

Basque Country Tour leader Julien Alaphilippe made it two out of two with victory on stage two.

Alaphilippe of Quick-Step Floors was the race leader for this 152.7km stage from Zarautz to Bermeo.

The day’s break took its time to get established and when it did, after Lopez had taken the third category climb at Natxitua, the Team Sky rider was in the break with Tao Geoghegan, Vuillermoz, Caruso, Navarro, Grmay, Woods, Guerreiro, De Marchi, Verona and Padun.

David Lopez took the three points for the sprint in Kortezubi after 79kms as the gap went out to 1.47 on a gusty day up coastal roads.

Mark Padun took the next climb – the category one Almika Sollube - as the gap on the descent dropped to 1.36.

He gap was down to less than thirty seconds going into the final twenty-two kilometres.

Lopez attacked on his own, leaving the rest of he break to their fate and suffered a similar fate being caught with ten kilometres to go.

Michael Matthews of Team Sunweb was next to attack but the race leader brought him back, only for Matthews to attack on the climb with 8.4kms to go and be immediately reeled in.

Enric Mas of Quick Step in the Young Rider’s jersey tried to get clear before his team mate Julien Alaphilippe shot off with 7.5kms left.

Roglic tried to close the gap as did Mikel Landa and Izagirre and they got up to the race leader, chased by a group led by Uran, which was fourteen seconds behind with four kilometres to go.

The gap went out to 22 seconds on a flat section and sixteen seconds under the flam rouge.

This was between the four and Roglic led it out but it was Julien Alaphilippe who won in 4.11.47 after timing his sprint superbly to beat Roglic, Izagirre and Landa.









KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG

