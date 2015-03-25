Another Astana Win In Tour Of The Alps

Astana’s Miguel Angel Lopez has won the second stage of the Tour Of The Alps race.

Formerly, the Giro Del Trentin, this second stage was over a 144.5km course from Lavarone to Alpe di Pampeago/Fiemme and has Astana’s Pello Bilbao in the leader’s Fuschia jersey.

Quentin Jauregui, Steve Rabitsh, Oscar Rodriquez, Marco Frapporti, Omer Goldsthein and Jacopo Mosca were into a break and after two hours of racing they were 4.32 ahead.

Frapporti took the six points for the intermediate sprint with 53kms to go before Goldsthein was dropped as the lead steadied at four minutes.

With 18.3kms left and the roads starting to ramp up, the gap was at 3.35 on a sunny afternoon.

Mosca and Rodriquez dropped out of the break, leaving three up front with a lead of two minutes to tackle the final climb which had an average gradient of 9.8% with ramps of up to 18%.

Only Jauregui was left in the break but he was caught with 4.8kms left.

Chris Froome was tucked in behind his team mates with three kilometres to go and ramps of 12%.

Astana’s Jan Hirt got to the front with Zodl and started to put some distance between the duo and the Team Sky led peloton of which the race leader was dropping back from.

Team Sky brought them back with 1.7kms to go and under the flam rouge, Chris Froome attacked in a group with Domenico Pozzovivo then pushing.

The sprint was on. Froome went on the right but Miguel Angel Lopez of Astana won in 3.55.31 ahead of Thibaut Pinot, Ivan Sosa and Chris Froome.

Androni’s Ivan Sosa now leads the race by six seconds from Pinot.

KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG

