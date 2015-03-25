Annemiek van Vleuten The Women's World Time Trial Champion

Annemiek van Vleuten is the Women's World Time Trial Champion.

The Dutchwoman completed the 21m course in Bergen, Norway in 28.50 to beat fellow country woman Anna van Der Breggen by twelve seconds and Australian Katrin Garfoot by nineteen seconds.

Great Britain's Hannah Barnes finished ninth with Elinor Barker 19th

"I still cannot believe it. This season I've surprised myself with what I can do," Van Vleuten said. "To be world champion in the time trial, I never thought I’d be able to do this. This year I started to believe in it, and to be able to finish it off is incredible.

"To be an athlete, there are ups and downs, but the downs make the ups even more beautiful, I think. It's also really beautiful without the crash in Rio , but this makes the story really special.

"It was really hard because it started almost pouring rain on the course. I lost some seconds in the descending, I practiced in dry conditions and I had to be really careful," Van Vleuten said. "I for sure lost some time there. It was a bit hard, I was thinking, 'Oh shit, I'm in top shape and now it's raining and the weather conditions disturbed my great form.' Even if I lost some seconds, I still focused on what I needed to do.

"Because I only wanted to know if I was the last one, then it's good to have the time gaps. I heard on the climb I had almost the same time as Anna, and in the last 5km I heard I was fastest, so then I gave just everything.

"With my experience in time trialing I am used to dealing with this kind of course."









Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group