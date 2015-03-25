An Incredible Feeling - Van Garderen

Tejay Van Garderen has said that it is incredible feeling after he won his first ever Grand Tour stage win with victory on stage eighteen of the 100th Giro D'italia.





Van Garderen beat Mikel Landa of Team Sky to take take the win and said: : “It's been a couple of years and grand tours I've done for the general classification but my body wasn't responding earlier in the Giro. I did my best to keep the morale. This is my first grand tour victory. It's an incredible feeling, especially in an area like this I'm so familiar with, having done many training camps here. I knew all the roads. I was not confident at all to beat Mikel Landa. He's a very good sprinter.”



The race leader Tom Dumoulin said: “Nibali and Quintana were only focusing on me and trying to make me lose instead of trying to win. In the end, they lost some significant time to the other competitors. Riding like this, I hope they'll lose their podium spot. If this happens in Milan it would be very nice and I would be very happy. It would have been a dream scenario if Thibaut Pinot didn't take a minute on me. In the last climb I was feeling strong. So I decided to show them that I'm also awake.”





FINAL RESULT

1 - Tejay Van Garderen (BMC Racing Team) - 137km in 3h54’04”, average speed 35.118km/h

2 - Mikel Landa Meana (Team Sky) s.t.

3 - Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) at 8"

4 - Domenico Pozzovivo (AG2R La Mondiale) s.t.

5 - Jan Hirt (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) at 11"





GENERAL CLASSIFICATION

1 - Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)

2 - Nairo Quintana (Movistar Team) at 31"

3 - Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain - Merida) at 1'12"

4 - Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) at 1''36"

5 - Ilnur Zakarin (Team Katusha Alpecin) at 1'58"

JERSEYS

Maglia Rosa (pink), general classification leader, sponsored by Enel - Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb)

