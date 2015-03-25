An Important Win - Ulissi

Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates): winner, Turkish Airlines Marmaris-Selçuk stage 4, and Spor Toto Turquoise jersey (overall race leader):

How important is this win?

It is an important win because we wanted this, we wanted to do well here s a team. We have done a very good end of season. For my part, I wanted to end it well. Patly, I'm doing so. Today I wa=on a really beautiful stage. We have the leader's jersey now and we'll try and defend it to the end.

How did the final climb go?

I knew that on a finish like this everyone would look to us to take control. My team mates did a big job today. In the end, I was afraid that there would be little selection. Niemiec did a great job towards the end and in the final km I managed to do a good sprint. There weren't many of us.

What would it mean to you to win here overall?

It would be really important for me, the team. It's an important stage race, I remember when I was very young I was here [Ed. 2010). My friend Visconti won here, Giovanni! I have a wonderful memory of this race because it was one of my first pro races. I really enjoyed it. When the team said to me that we had to go to Turkey and do well, I was immediately happy. Today, I've won a beautiful stage.

When did you know you would win?

I had some very motivated rivals, some of them with 2 or 3 team-mates around them. I was a bit apprehensive because, with so many riders at the finish, someone can always slip away. But Niemiec did a great job and in the end there weren't many of us left. On these stages like this, I'm pretty explosive.

What does this win mean after a hard year?

Yes, a tiring year. I closed my calendar a bit. I didn't do the Giro d'Italia in order to ride the Tour de France, where I was looking for a stage win. It still sticks in my craw that I didn't win it. But in the World Tour, my condition was good. I had great form in Montreal, and next I hope to close the season with overall victory here.

Jesper Hansen (Astana Pro Team), second in the stage:

How was the final climb?

It was really intensive, and it was only 4 km so it was full gas all the way. It was just full, full, full, then in the end Ulisssi had a good sprint. That's why I tried a bit earlier to attack him, but he was too strong. I knew that if we went together to the finish line with him, he would beat me so I had to try, and I tried and then he was just better.

Do you ever get the chance to see the scenery?

The stage was very long today, so a lot of time just staying on the wheel, and you like right and left and it's a beautiful country. Especially with the sea, it's very beautiful.





How was the run in to the final climb?

The second last climb was not so hard because you had a head wind so it was easiest to stay on the wheels. There was a great big group approaching the last climb. I had a really good position when we turned left: I was almost at the front, whichwas perfect, so I could save energy in the first part because I didn't have to fight to get back and position myself, so everything was good today.

Daniel Martinez (Wilier Triestina–Selle Italia), third in the stage: “It’s a good result. Before the climb, my feelings weren’t the best. But once I could see the final climb, my legs were suddenly better and I finished third. Nobody is unbeatable but today Ulissi has something more than the rest of us. He deserves the win. I’m still young. For sure, this third place here today not far behind a rider with the class of Ulissi is pretty satisfying and it’s a good confidence booster for the next season [with EF Education First formerly known as Cannondale-Drapac].”

Sam Bennett (BORA Hansgrohe), Salcano Green Jersey (points classification leader): “I thought I’d go a little bit better. The climb at the beginning was just too much. Mainly the hat was getting to me. I couldn’t deal with it and I was getting dropped. My power wasn’t super high but I was just overheating. At the end, I was getting better but the damage was already done. I would have liked to do a bit better, maybe try and stay close to the jersey and get it back through winning another stage in a sprint. It wasn’t to be.”

Danilo Celano (Caja Rural – RGA Seguros), Turkish Airlines Red Jersey (mountain classification leader) Danilo Celano: “I got the opportunity to make the break. It went pretty well. It was a very hard stage. I felt strong in the first climb. The Bardiani rider was up there with us to protect the red jersey. I won the first KOM but the second was more difficult. The peloton was already riding at a high speed towards the finish. We had been caught and the leader [Mirco Maestri] was much fresher than me. But I tried and I managed to get the position I needed for taking the lead. I’ve recovered well from the bronchitis I got in the Italian classics. The good weather here helped. After three days of racing under the sun, the legs seem to go better. With the team, we’ll try to retain this jersey till the end of the TUR.”

Onur Balkan (Turkish national team), Vestel White Jersey(“Beauties of Turkey” classification leader): “The first part of the race went all according to our plan. Our goal was to have someone in the breakaway and win the Turkish beauties sprint and that’s what happened. I have had the white jersey for four days now, I hope to keep it till we finish the race in Istanbul, inch allah.”

Turkish Airlines Marmaris-Selçuk Stage 4 summary result

1. Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) 5h 36m 03s

2. Jesper Hansen (Astana Pro Team) +0:05s

3. Daniel Martínez (Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia) +0:09s

Spor Toto Turquoise jersey Summary standings

1. Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates)

2. Jesper Hansen (Astana Pro Team) +0:12

3. Fausto Masnada (Androni–Sidermec–Bottecchia) +0:24

Jerseys

Spor Toto Turquoise jersey: overall race leader: Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates)

Turkish Airlines Red Jersey: mountain classification leader: Danilo Celano (Caja Rural – RGA Seguros)

Vestel White Jersey: Beauties of Turkey classification leader: Onur Balkan (Turkish national team)

Salcano Green Jersey: points classification leader: Sam Bennett (BORA-Hansgrohe)

































