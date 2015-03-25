 

An Honour For Bahrain-Merida To Ride In The Tour De France

27 June 2017 01:27

BAHRAIN MERIDA Pro Cycling Team is heading to Düsseldorf for it’s debut at the 104th edition of Tour de France 2017.


It is an honour for every rider and team member to join the historical debut with BAHRAIN MERIDA team at Tour de France. We will proudly represent Kingdom of Bahrain and a team that is being so united and focused on successful performances, high professionalism and sport challenges.


Philippe Mauduit, the BAHRAIN MERIDA sports director expressed his thoughts: “Team Bahrain Merida is going to discover the inside view of Tour de France this year for it’s first year in the peloton.


It’s a challenge by itself, every day a classic during 21 days!


We will take it day by day fixing new goals every day and of course we will go with 2 leaders as some stages fit really well to Sonny Colbrelli and some other to Ion Izagirre.


As some stages are designed for « all rounders » everyone will have the opportunity to jump on a breakaway and play his own role, but the most important is to increase our chances will be to keep the team spirit that our riders have always shown, ride and act as a unique united team, showing our colours in front of the race and fighting for the best possible result.”


Lineup:

Janez Brajkovic / Ondrej Cink / Yukiya Arashiro / Tsgabu Grmay /  Ion Izagirre / Sonny Colbrelli / Borut Božic / Javier Moreno / Grega Bole

 




Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group 

Source: DSG

Feature British and Irish Lions player ratings against the Hurricanes

British and Irish Lions player ratings against the...

The British and Irish Lions completed their schedule of midweek matches in New Zealand as they were held to a

Feature Liverpool eyeing Arsenal contract rebel, United set to land

Liverpool eyeing Arsenal contract rebel, United se...

Liverpool have enquired about Arsenal winger ALEX OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN after talks over extending his stay at the Emirates Stadium stalled, according

Feature The pink ball arrives in county cricket: What They Said

The pink ball arrives in county cricket: What They...

The pink ball arrived in the Specsavers County Championship on Monday.

Feature 5 reasons why England can look forward with optimism

5 reasons why England can look forward with optimi...

It has been a turbulent year since Roy Hodgson's England were bundled out of Euro 2016 by Iceland in Nice.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix...

The Formula One season came alive in Azerbaijan on Sunday following a frenetic race which saw four safety cars, one

Feature United sound out Harry Kane, City weighing up swap deal with Arsenal - Transfer News

United sound out Harry Kane, City weighing up swap...

Tottenham have laughed off speculation linking Manchester United with a summer bid for HARRY KANE, with the Independent claiming Spurs