An Honour For Bahrain-Merida To Ride In The Tour De France

BAHRAIN MERIDA Pro Cycling Team is heading to Düsseldorf for it’s debut at the 104th edition of Tour de France 2017.





It is an honour for every rider and team member to join the historical debut with BAHRAIN MERIDA team at Tour de France. We will proudly represent Kingdom of Bahrain and a team that is being so united and focused on successful performances, high professionalism and sport challenges.





Philippe Mauduit, the BAHRAIN MERIDA sports director expressed his thoughts: “Team Bahrain Merida is going to discover the inside view of Tour de France this year for it’s first year in the peloton.





It’s a challenge by itself, every day a classic during 21 days!





We will take it day by day fixing new goals every day and of course we will go with 2 leaders as some stages fit really well to Sonny Colbrelli and some other to Ion Izagirre.





As some stages are designed for « all rounders » everyone will have the opportunity to jump on a breakaway and play his own role, but the most important is to increase our chances will be to keep the team spirit that our riders have always shown, ride and act as a unique united team, showing our colours in front of the race and fighting for the best possible result.”





Lineup:

Janez Brajkovic / Ondrej Cink / Yukiya Arashiro / Tsgabu Grmay / Ion Izagirre / Sonny Colbrelli / Borut Božic / Javier Moreno / Grega Bole













Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group