 

An Amazing Feeling -Froome

22 July 2017 08:08
Chris Froome said it was an amazing finish as he finished third on the second time trial at the 104th Tour De France, and left himself needing only to finish the final stage to win the race for a fourth time and third consecutively.

Froome told his Team Sky press office: "It’s an amazing feeling and atmosphere in this stadium.

"Three weeks of racing has almost come to an end and obviously we have to get to Paris tomorrow, but it’s an amazing feeling.
 
"It was tough, there were just a 1000 ‘what ifs’ and things that potentially could go wrong and trying to think of all the different scenarios so it was certainly not an easy one coming into today with it being so close.
 
"It just feels incredible."

STAGE RESULT

1.     Maciej Bodnar (Bora-Hansgrohe) in 28’15’’

2.     Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) in 1’’

3.     Christopher Froome (Team Sky) in 6’’


INDIVIDUAL GENERAL CLASSIFICATION

      1.     Christopher Froome (Team Sky)

      2.     Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale Drapac Professional Cycling Team) at 54’’

      3.     Romain Bardet (Ag2r La Mondiale) at 2’20’




    Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group










Source: DSG

Feature 5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley

5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley...

Tom Westley is being touted ahead of the other possibles to fill the gap left by Gary Ballance's injury at number three in the Oval Test.

Feature 5 possible contenders to boost England in third Test

5 possible contenders to boost England in third Te...

England's 340-run demolition at the hands of South Africa in the second Investec Test has generated fierce criticism of the

Feature 5 talking points from England

5 talking points from England's second Test defeat...

1.

Feature 5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton took a seismic chunk out of Sebastian Vettel's championship lead after sealing a record-equalling victory at the British Grand Prix.

Feature Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the season?

Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the ...

It is being widely reported that Leicester City are the favourites to sign Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho, and if

Feature 5 memorable moments from Wimbledon 2017

5 memorable moments from Wimbledon 2017...

There have been great matches, tears of joy and despair, controversies and talking points aplenty at Wimbledon this year.