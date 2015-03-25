An Amazing Feeling -Froome

Chris Froome said it was an amazing finish as he finished third on the second time trial at the 104th Tour De France, and left himself needing only to finish the final stage to win the race for a fourth time and third consecutively.



"Three weeks of racing has almost come to an end and obviously we have to get to Paris tomorrow, but it’s an amazing feeling.

"It was tough, there were just a 1000 ‘what ifs’ and things that potentially could go wrong and trying to think of all the different scenarios so it was certainly not an easy one coming into today with it being so close.

"It just feels incredible."





STAGE RESULT 1. Maciej Bodnar (Bora-Hansgrohe) in 28’15’’ 2. Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) in 1’’ 3. Christopher Froome (Team Sky) in 6’’

INDIVIDUAL GENERAL CLASSIFICATION 1. Christopher Froome (Team Sky) 2. Rigoberto Uran (Cannondale Drapac Professional Cycling Team) at 54’’ 3. Romain Bardet (Ag2r La Mondiale) at 2’20’





Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group



Froome told his Team Sky press office: "It’s an amazing feeling and atmosphere in this stadium.