Amgen Tour Of California Route Revealed

Key points:

• California’s largest sporting event will travel from Long Beach to Sacramento

• With same day finishes for men’s and women’s races



AEG, owner and presenter of the Amgen Tour of California, welcomes 11 Host Cities across the state for the 13th edition of America’s premier cycling stage race May 13-19. Throughout seven stages over seven days, the world’s best cyclists will contest 600+ miles of roadways, highways and coastlines from Long Beach to Sacramento. The 2018 edition will mark the third time in race history that the peloton will travel the Golden State from south to north.







The Amgen Tour of California Women's Race empowered with SRAM, showcasing the world’s best women cyclists, will run concurrently May 17-19, covering upward of 150 miles over three stages.







The annual professional cycling events carry the distinction of being the only U.S. races on the UCI WorldTour calendar and attract some of the most renowned cyclists and teams in the world. With seven new courses between them, this is the 11thconsecutive year the event has featured an international platform for both men’s and women’s racing.







The Amgen Tour of California is designed to cover a variety of terrain, allowing different types of specialists among the field of the world’s greatest cyclists to shine throughout the week. Highlights of the men’s race will include the Queen Stage from Ventura to the summit of Gibraltar Road in Santa Barbara County; a challenging mountain stage with an uphill finish at 6,500 feet elevation in South Lake Tahoe on day six; and the highly anticipated sprinter showdowns the race has become known for on many stages.







Similar to 2017, the women’s overall will be contested on the high-altitude Queen Stage in South Lake Tahoe which features one of the biggest climbs in the UCI Women’s WorldTour, while the speedy sprinters will find their opportunities on the first and last stages of the race.







2018 RACE SCHEDULE

Amgen Tour of California

Sunday, May 13, Stage 1 – Long Beach

Monday, May 14, Stage 2 - Ventura to Santa Barbara County (Gibraltar Road)

Tuesday, May 15, Stage 3 - King City to Monterey County (Mazda Raceway Laguna Seca)

Wednesday, May 16, Stage 4 - San Jose (Time Trial)

Thursday, May 17, Stage 5 - Stockton to Elk Grove

Friday, May 18, Stage 6 - Folsom to South Lake Tahoe

Saturday, May 19, Stage 7 - Sacramento





















Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.