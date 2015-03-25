Amanda Spratt Retains Women's Tour Down Under Title

Amanda Spratt has retained her Women’s Santos Tour Down Under title.

The Mitchelton Scott rider went into the final 46km stage around the East End street circuit in Adelaide with a twenty-nine second lead.

This stage consisted of twenty laps and saw Carlee Taylor in her last ever race lead for a bit before dropping back into the peloton.

Green Jersey wearing Katrin Garfoot took the second sprint just after a crash which impeded the race leader.

The peloton was all together at the half way stage which meant that Garfoot come out of the pack and take the Prime Sprint on lap twelve and the intermediate one on lap eighteen.

The race came down to a sprint and it was Chloe Hosking of the Cipolini team who took the win ahead of Giorgia Bronzini and Annette Edmondson.

Amanda Spratt finished safely and she said to the Mitchelton Scott Press Office: “I’m so happy, it’s thanks to these girls they all did an amazing job and it has been a great few days for the team and to win this race for the second time is really special.”

“I can’t thank the girls enough for their help after the crash, I was really shaken up and panicking a bit, but Annemiek and Jess stopped with me and they said just try to calm down, follow my wheel and that was so important I can’t thank them enough.

“It is a really big race for us in Australia and we have so much support in this race, there was people out all around the course cheering.”





