Alice Cobb to lead Lares Waowdeals at OVO Energy Women's Tour

A year on from helping to launch the 2016 Warwickshire stage of the OVO
Energy Women's Tour as a University of Warwick student, Alice Cobb will ride
in the 2017 race with the Belgian team Lares Waowdeals.
The 21-year-old from Nottingham will start her first UCI Women's WorldTour
race in Daventry on Wednesday 7 June having overcome injury and seven weeks
out earlier this season.
"Given the
circumstances of the lead up to this race, it will feel very momentous for me
to be on the start line making my Women's WorldTour debut on home soil,” said
Cobb, who studied at the University of Warwick, which again is on the route
of the Warwickshire stage on Friday 9 June.
"To think about how far
I've come in a year – from hunching over textbooks to lining up alongside the
world's best female cyclists – feels pretty special. It definitely makes all
the hours on the turbo worthwhile!”
Cobb will line-up alongside 2016 World and European Cyclo-Cross Champion
Thalita De Jong and Portuguese Road Race and Time Trial Champion Daniela Reis
as Lares Waowdeals make their OVO Energy Women's Tour debut.
Completing their provisional line-up is the Austrian Sarah Rijkes and Belgian
due Sofie De Vuyst and Sarah Inghelbrecht.
This year's OVO Energy Women's Tour features three stages in excess of
140-kilometres and Cobb believes that will play to her abilities.
"I'd like to hope that
it will suit me more because I do tend to prefer the longer and hillier stage
races. Bizarrely the 'harder' the race the more I enjoy it so I'm really
looking forward to getting stuck into the Tour.
"I'm sure the rolling
terrain and punchy hills of Warwickshire and Derbyshire will make for tough
and attritional racing which will be great for spectators and should set up a
good general classification battle.”
Already named on the provisional rider list for the OVO Energy Women's Tour
are all three former champions of the UCI Women's WorldTour event – Lizzie
Deignan (Boels Dolmans), Lisa Brennauer (Canyon//SRAM) and Marianne Vos (WM3
Pro Cycling).
The full provisional rider line-up for the 2017 OVO Energy Women's Tour will
be published on Friday 2 June.
The OVO Energy Women's Tour will begin in Northamptonshire on Wednesday June
7, with the opening stage between Daventry and Kettering and also include
stages in Warwickshire and Derbyshire, finishing in central London on Sunday
11 June. All 15 of the world's top teams will be taking place, plus
British squads Team WNT and Drops.
A one-hour highlights programme of every stage will be broadcast daily on
ITV4 and Eurosport and available on demand via the ITV Hub and Eurosport
Player. The OVO Energy Women's Tour is a part of the UCI Women's WorldTour,
comprising 20 events around the world in 10 different countries.
Stage 1 – Wednesday 7 June – Daventry to Kettering
Stage 2 – Thursday 8 June – The Stoke-on-Trent Stage
Stage 3 – Friday 9 June – Atherstone to Royal Leamington Spa
Stage 4 – Saturday 10 June – Chesterfield to Chesterfield
Stage 5 – Sunday 11 June – The London Stage
The OVO Energy Women's Tour
Created by SweetSpot Group in 2014, The OVO Energy Women's Tour is the UK's
first ever international stage-race for women, bringing the world's top
riders to compete over five days in Great Britain as a part of the UCI
Women's WorldTour.
SweetSpot are an event organiser and sports marketing company behind the
organisation of the Tour of Britain, the UK's biggest professional cycle race
and the country's largest free-to-watch sporting event, and the creation of
the unique Tour Series town and city centre televised races.
The three editions to date, won by Marianne Vos in 2014, Lisa Brennauer in
2015 and Lizzie Armitstead in 2016, have seen hundreds of thousands of
spectators turn out at the roadside with many more around the UK watching the
ITV4 highlights every evening.