 

Alex Dowsett To Join Katusha Alpecin

21 August 2017 01:36
Five times British Time Trial Champion Alex Dowsett is to leave Movistar and sign for Katusha Alpecin.

Dowsett has been with Movistar for five years but has rarely been included in their Grand Tour teams.

It’s so exciting for me to join this team. I had five amazing seasons with Movistar but it is time for a change and I look forward to joining Team Katusha Alpecin,” Dowsett said.

“Every team has a different approach and I feel I can learn a lot. The nice thing for me is that I can stay on the phenomenal Canyon bikes. They were such a huge sponsor for me in the last years, and in my opinion, it’s the best bike.

“I will continue to focus on my time trial but also all other races, especially stage races, including the Grand Tours, are important for me. I know that I will get my chances but I am ready to be a good domestique.

“In my period with Team Sky, I was one of the riders to protect Mark Cavendish and bring him to the last kilometre. I hope to do the same now with Marcel Kittel. I am good in positioning other riders in the sprint, but also on the climbs.”





Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

