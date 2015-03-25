Albert Timmer To Call It A Day

A highly valued, core member of Team Sunweb since 2007 , Timmer has been a part of numerous team successes. With an impressive 11 Grand Tour starts throughout his 11 years with the team, the 32-year-old Dutchman was this year a part of the squad that secured four Tour de France stage wins, as well as both the polka-dot and green jersey. After extensive talks with the team, Timmer has decided to end his career as a rider on a high note and fully focus on his family life and young daughter, a decision that Team Sunweb fully supports. The team has made arrangements to celebrate Timmer’s 11-year career to thank him for his dedication and commitment throughout.

Speaking of his retirement, Timmer said: "I've had a brilliant career during my 11 years with the team and learned an incredible amount from those around me in the broadest way possible. I feel that I’ve taken the maximum out of my capabilities as an athlete and I look back hugely proud of what we have achieved together. I am grateful to have been part of many successes (with Marcel [Kittel], John [Degenkolb] and Tom [Dumoulin]), a lot of which I didn’t expect to be possible. In 2015 I suffered with an irregular heart rate, which I underwent successful minor surgery for. Since then I have struggled to regain full confidence on the bike and feel that now is a good time to call it a day with my career to completely focus on my friends, family and young daughter, who I spend much time away from.

"This wasn't a decision that I have taken lightly, but I am certain that it is the right next step for me as a person. After a really successful year in the team, I'm really grateful to to be able to end my career on a high note and look forward to taking all

experiences from cycling into my next adventures. I am thankful to all support the team offered throughout my career and I will follow the team's many more successes in the future."

Rudi Kemna (NED), head of coaching at Team Sunweb said: "We've spoken with Albert at length and completely understand his situation. It's now time for him to focus on family and life outside of professional cycling. Albert has been a core member of our team

and was part of most of our successes throughout the years. We could always count on him; he's not only a culture carrier, a great professional and an example, but also a great person off the bike. On behalf of all at Team Sunweb I'd like to thank Albert for

his dedication and contribution to the team over the years and we wish him all the best for the future."









Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

