Alaphilippe Wins Basque Tour Opener

Julian Alaphilippe of Quick-Step Floors has won the opening stage of the Basque Country Tour.

This race of many, many climbs, started with five major climbs on a stage which started and finished in Zarautz with a 162.1km stage.

Four riders in Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier Werkilu (Dimension Data), Ibai Salas Zorrozua (Burgos BH), Jonathan Lastra Martinez (Caja Rural-Seguros RGA) and Aitor Gonzalez (Euskadi Basque Country-Murias) got away after ten kilometres and on the Maddiola, they were joined by Thomas De Gendt of Lotto Soudal.

With 62kms left, the gap was down to under a minute but was back up to 2.20 with 45kms to go.

The threat of De Gendt in the break was too much and with 24kms remaining, the five out front were reeled in.

Team Sky took over the work on the front before Roglic attacked with nine kilometres left with Quintana and Julian Alaphilippe going with him.

Alaphilippe and Roglic went over the final climb and then duked it out with Julian Alaphilippe of Quick-Step Floors taking the win in 4:17:16 ahead of Primoz Roglic of LottoNL-Jumbo with Astana’s Pello Bilbao in third place, some 23 seconds down.

KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG

