Alaphilippe Takes Over Oro Y Paz Race Lead

Julian Alaphilippe of Quick Steps Floors is the new leader of the Oro y Paz race in Colombia.

Quick Step’s Fernando Gaviria, who had won the first three stages was in the lead for this 149.5km stage from Buga to Alto Boquerón (El Tambo) and the Colombian was aggressive all day, getting into a break of twenty riders and taking the special sprint and sprint point, as this group took a lead of three minutes.

The break was up the road for over a hundred kilometres before the Team Sky led peloton put the hammer down and reduced the break to just Gaviria and César Nicolás Paredes (Team Medellín) who were finally caught in Dosquebradas.

Alejandro Serna (Orgullo Paisa - Gobernación de Antioquia) and Robinson Chalapud (Team Medellín) tried to get away with 4.5kms left but Oscar Sevilla, Rigoberto Urán (EF Education First) and Sergio Henao (Team Sky) joined them with Henao taking over the lead.

Henao battled it out in the closing metres with Movistar’s Nairo Quintana and Julian Alaphilippe (Quick Step Floors), who got past them both to take the win in 3.17.36 ahead of Henao and Quintana and take over the lead of the race.

KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG

