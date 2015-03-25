Alaphilippe Happy After Basque Country Tour Stage Win

Julien Alaphilippe of Quick Step Floors said that he was very happy after winning the opening stage of the Basque Country Tour.





The Frenchman triumphed on a day of five climbs and said: "I am very happy, especially as I got sick after Milano-Sanremo and had to rest before returning to training. I was very motivated after this small setback, so I worked hard to be back at my best.





"The plan was to take a stage here and even though we did a recon of the final climb yesterday and on paper it suited me,





"I didn't know how my legs would react following that break. I was focused, smart and strong, I worked well together with Roglic, who too was very strong, and in the end I bided my time before powering to this nice win.





"A big thanks to my team for protecting me today and to the amazing crowds, who cheered for us before the start and at the finish."





His team mate Enric Mas finished fourth and went into the young rider's jersey and said: "The stage wasn't easy and the peloton grew nervous as the last climb was approaching. Everyone knew there will be fireworks there and battled for a good position.





"I was at all times attentive and at the front, together with Julian, as I felt good throughout the day and knew it was important to be up there with the strong crosswinds.





"At the end, I came just outside the podium, but the way my legs responded satisfies me. I lead the youth rankings and the confidence is there, so now I'll just take it one day at a time and see what this race brings in the next stages."





KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP







Source: DSG

