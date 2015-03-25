Alaphiillipe Wins Fleche Wallonne

Quick Step’s Julien Alahilippe has won the Fleche Wallonne race in Belgium.

This 198km race from Seraing to Huy attracted a star field and 175 riders including Alejandro Valverde who has won the last four editions, started the race which featured three climbs of the Mur Du Huy.

Five riders in Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Hansgrohe), Romain Combaud (Delko Marseille Provence KTM), Romain Hardy (Fortuneo-Samsic), Anthony Roux (Groupama-FDJ) and Patrick Muller (Vital Concept) were away very early on a lovely day.

Anthony Perez of Cofidis and Kevin Van Melsen (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Antoine Warnier (VB Aqua Protect Veranclassic) joined the break and this eight man front group were 4.50 clear going over the first climb – the Côte de La Vecquée.

Over La Redoubte with a lead of 4.15 and onto the Cote D’Amoy with 72kms left the gap was at 3.17.

Across the finish line after the first ascension of the Mur Du Huy and the gap had fallen to 1.25 and was falling all the time.

Mate crashed and then there was another crash before the bell went for the final lap with the gap at 37 seconds which was caught and Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida), Maximilian Schachmann (Quick-Step), Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Hansgrohe), Jack Haig (Mitchelton-Scott), Tanel Kangert (Astana) and Anthony Roux (Groupama-FDJ).

Going into the final two climbs with seven kilometres left and ther lead was at 26 seconds.

Haig and Schachmann got clear with an eight second lead with 2.1kms to go and the hardest part of the Mur De Huy to come.

Schachman was caught with 200 metres to go. Julien Alaphillipe of Quick Step attacked, chased by Valaverde and took the win in 4.53.37 ahead of Valverde and Vanendert.

“Third time on the podium, first as a winner,” said Alaphilippe. “I thought I could do it. I did not know what was happening. “Thank you to my team mates who did a brilliant job in a difficult race and I am super happy.”

KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG

