Ahmet Örken Ready For Tour Of Turkey

All Turkish eyes will be on local hero Ahmet Örken during the 53rd Presidential Tour of Turkey (2.UWT, 10-15 October), before he becomes the first Turkish cyclist to enter the big league, having secured a contract with Pro Continental outfit Israel Cycling Academy for next year.Since he was crowned European champion for omnium in the junior ranks in 2011, Örken’s abilities to compete in the sprints have been noticed by cycling experts all over the world. From his third place in stage 7 of the 2.1 Tour of Taihu Lake in 2012, he steadily developed throughout the international program of the continental team Torku Sekerspor based in his native town of Konya. Stage wins at the Tour of Morocco (2013 and 2015), Tour of Serbia (2013 and 2017), Tour of Qinghai Lake (2014 and 2017), Tour of Black Sea (2015), Tour of Mevlana (2015), Tour of Aegean (2015), Challenge de la Marche Verte (2017) and numbers of top 10 in China, Malaysia, Azerbaijan, Croatia have made him a regular performer on international scale. The 24 year old is a four-time and reigning national champion for individual time trial but the race that has been the backbone of his five seasons in the Elite is the Presidential Tour of Turkey where he compiled six top 10 including a fifth place in a bunch sprint finish contested by Italians aces Jakub Mareczko (1st) and Sacha Modolo (2nd) in Selçuk last year.“Every year, the TUR is the most important race for me”, Örken said. “For the first time, it’s held in October instead of April. It looks late to many cyclists but my program has been adjusted to this new schedule since the start of the season. It’s not a problem for us. I had a peak of form at the Tour of Qinghai Lake in July with two stage wins and I feel even better now because I’ve had a good recovery period after that race in China [at 3 to 4000 meters of altitude]. I don’t feel tired. I’ve attended an altitude training camp to prepare for the Presidential Tour of Turkey.”Örken will compete against WorldTour giants in the colors of the Turkish national team. “I will focus on sprint stages”, he announced. “I particularly like the stages to Marmaris (stage 3) and Izmir (stage 5) because the finishes will come after climbing. It’s better for me because less than 100% of the sprinters will make it for the victory.”Consistent results like fourth in stage 3 of the Tour of Croatia (behind Italians Nicola Ruffoni, Giacomo Nizzolo and Riccardo Minali) and second in stage 5 of the Tour de Azebaidjan, sharing the podium with Israel Cycling Academy’s Krists Neilands and Colombia’s Edwin Avila who will also transfer to Israel Cycling Academy, granted him a spot in the growing Pro Continental team for next year.“I’m really happy to join ICA”, Örken added. “It’s one more step in my career and I believe this team will take me one more step up. The Giro d’Italia will start from Israel next year and I really want to be part of it. No Turkish rider has done that before. Cycling has developed rapidly in Turkey in the past few years. Now I hope that my move to ICA will inspire other young cyclists from Turkey.”10 Oct. Stage 1 - Alanya › Kemer (170k)11 Oct. Stage 2 - Kumlica › Fethiye (205k)12 Oct. Stage 3 - Fethiye › Marmaris (205k)13 Oct. Stage 4 - Marmaris › Selcuk (135k)14 Oct. Stage 5 - Selcuk › Izmir (180k)15 Oct. Stage 6 - Istanbul › Istanbul (135k)