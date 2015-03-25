Adam Yates Takes Tirreno-Adriatico Stage Win

Mitchelton Scott’s Adam Yates has won the fifth stage of Tirreno-Adriatio.

The race of the two seas had BMC’s Damiano Caruso back in the leaders jersey for this 178km stage from Castelraimondo to Filottrano which was dedicated to the late Michele Scarponi.

The 147 riders set out on a wet day in the mountains and fifteen kilometres in Dario Cataldo (Astana), Igor Boeve (Gazprom-Rusvelo), Kristijan Koren (Bahrain-Merida), Steve Morabito (Groupama-FDJ) and Iljo Keisse (QuickStep Floors) got into a break.

Moribito took the first sprint as their lead stood at 4.30 with 77kms to go.

Forty kilometres later and the gap was down to a minute and down to thirteen seconds with twenty kilometres to go.

Dario Cataldo got away and took the points on the climb and took the bell for the final lap with fifteen kilometre to go, with a lead of fifteen seconds.

The peloton pulled him back before Chris Froome punctured. With four kilometres to go, Adam Yates attacked and put some distance between himself and the peloton.

His lead went out to 20 seconds with 1.2kms as Lutsenko went after the rider from Bury but Yates won in 4.16.35 ahead of Peter Sagan and Michal Kwiatkowski who now leads the race.









KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG

