Adam Yates Out Of Volta A Catalunya

Bury's Adam Yates is out of the Volta A Catalunya.





The Mitchelton Scott rider crashed with a kilometre to go on stage three and was unable to get back on his bike and get to the finish line to complete the stage.





Yates has been sent to hospital and his team said: “Adam crashed just one kilometre from the finish, we tried to get him to ride to the finish but he couldn’t.





"He hit his back on the curb and he tried to stand up but had to sit down again and had a lot of pain in his pelvic. He has gone to hospital now for checks.”









KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG

