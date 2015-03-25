Adam Yates: I Finished It Off

Adam Yates said that he was able to finish it off as he took the win on of the fifth stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico.





Speaking seconds after the stage finish, the stage winner, Adam Yates, said: “I've been feeling good for a few days now. I tried a couple of stages ago but I came second. The team set me up perfectly before the last climb so I could ride away - all I had to do was attack and hold on the bunch. I finished it off. It's been a long time since I last won a race. My brother won yesterday at Paris-Nice [and] it gave me some extra motivation for today. It's disappointing that I crashed on stage 2 and lost my hopes for GC but that's part of cycling. I would have been in a good position in the GC.”



The new Maglia Azzurra, Michal Kwiatkowski, said: “I was racing for the stage win but also with the GC in mind, knowing that time bonuses could put me in the lead. This stage suited Peter Sagan to perfection but, with the shape I had in the past few days, I knew I could be up there with him and take some time bonus. At the end of the day, I'm happy I finished third. It's nice that we have the leader's jersey back after yesterday's bad luck. Now I hope we won't have any bad luck tomorrow and will be in the same situation before the ITT.”





STAGE RESULT

1 - Adam Yates (Mitchelton - Scott) 178km in 4h16’35”, average speed 41.623kph

2 - Peter Sagan (Bora - Hansgrohe) at 7”

3 - Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) at 7”



GENERAL CLASSIFICATION

1 - Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)

2 - Damiano Caruso (BMC Racing Team) at 3”

3 - Mikel Landa (Movistar Team) at 23”



JERSEYS Maglia Azzurra (blue), general classification leader, sponsored by Gazprom - Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)

(blue), general classification leader, sponsored by Gazprom - Maglia Arancione (orange), sprinter classification leader, sponsored by Sportful - Jacopo Mosca (Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia)

(orange), sprinter classification leader, sponsored by Sportful - Maglia Verde (green), King of the Mountains classification leader, sponsored by Snello Rovagnati - (Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini)

(green), King of the Mountains classification leader, sponsored by Snello Rovagnati - Maglia Bianca (white), young rider general classification leader, sponsored by FIAT - Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal)

