Abu Dhabi Tour Win For Bauhaus

The German rider Phil Bauhaus (Team Sunweb) won Stage 3 of the 2018 Abu Dhabi Tour, from Abu Dhabi to Abu Dhabi (Al Marina - 133km), in a bunch sprint. Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors), fourth on the finish line, retains the lead in the General Classification. On the podium he was rewarded with the race leader's Red Jersey, sponsored by Al Maryah Island, and also the points leader's Green Jersey, sponsored by EmiratesPost.



STAGE RESULT

1 - Phil Bauhaus (Team Sunweb) 133km in 3h02’55”, average speed 43.626km/h

2 - Marcel Kittel (Team Katusha Alpecin) s.t.

3 - Pascal Ackermann (Bora - Hansgrohe) s.t.

4 - Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors) s.t.

5 - Caleb Ewan (Mitchelton - Scott ) s.t.



JERSEYS

The Red Jersey, sponsored by the Al Maryah Island (General individual classification by time) - Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors)

sponsored by the (General individual classification by time) - The Green Jersey, sponsored by Emirates Post (General individual classification by points) - Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors)

sponsored by (General individual classification by points) - The White Jersey, sponsored by Abu Dhabi Sports Channel (Best Young Rider born after 1 January 1993) - Phil Bauhaus (Team Sunweb)

sponsored by (Best Young Rider born after 1 January 1993) - The Black Jersey, sponsored by Etihad Airways (Intermediate Sprint Jersey Classification) - Nikolay Trusov (Gazprom - Rusvelo)

GENERAL CLASSIFICATION

1 - Elia Viviani (Quick-Step Floors)

2 - Alexander Kristoff (UAE Team Emirates) at 3"

3 - Phil Bauhaus (Team Sunweb) at 3"





Speaking seconds after the stage finish, the winner Phil Bauhaus said: “It's hard to expect a win in such a star-studded field of sprinters but I knew I had a very good team here. I also knew I worked really well at home before coming to Abu Dhabi so my goal was to make the podium once or win a stage. I'm really happy it worked out today. It's a relief for the team to get the first win of the year. I hope it continues like this tomorrow with Tom Dumoulin and Wilco Kelderman in the time trial and the last stage.”



Race leader Elia Viviani, said: “We did a good job again as a team with lead out men Alvaro Hodeg and Fabio Sabatini. We came out of the last corner at the front. But in this Abu Dhabi Tour, the win is always a factor. It was another head wind sprint. Bauhaus had the strength to come from the back. Sometimes we win, sometimes we lose, we have to accept it. However, I'm happy with my team again today.”











Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.