Abu Dhabi Tour Stage Four Details

Stage 4 – Al Maryah Island Stage (Individual Time Trial - 12.6km)

Split time: km 7.1

First rider start: 13:15

Last rider finish: Approx. 15:45

Race Headquarters: Yas Events Centre, Yas Island, Entrance Gate 20, Yas West Entrance



ROUTE

Stage 4's 12.6km Individual Time Trial is held entirely on wide and mostly straight roads with relatively broad bends. The U-turn and time check point are at km 7.1.



Last kilometres

The last section is on wide roads with broader bends and a perfect surface. The final 350m stretch is on tarmac.



POINTS OF INTEREST

Al Maryah island

Al Maryah Island is Abu Dhabi’s new Central Business District, with dramatic turquoise sea views, the five-star Rosewood Abu Dhabi sitting at the core of the vibrant Sowwah Square and adjacent to it, the luxurious Galleria Mall.



Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi opened in 2015 and is part of Mubadala’s network of world-class healthcare providers, bringing the highest international standards of patient care with 12 institutes including 5 centers of excellence in heart and vascular, neurology, digestive diseases, eye and respiratory and critical care. The 364-bed facility was developed in line with the Abu Dhabi government’s Economic Vision 2030 to develop a robust, world-class healthcare sector in the emirate.



Rosewood Abu Dhabi

The five-star Rosewood Abu Dhabi arrived on Al Maryah Island in May 2013 and features 154 spacious guestrooms and 35 suites, along with 131 serviced residences. The tower was designed by renowned New York architecture firm Handel Architects and was inspired by the glistening Arabian Gulf and the vast desert that surrounds Abu Dhabi city.



Four Season Hotel Abu Dhabi

The five-star Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi opened in 2016 and enjoys expansive views of both the city’s skyline and sparkling waves of the Arabian Gulf. The luxury hotel features 200 rooms and 38 suites, boasts striking architecture and unique design elements, and is a favorite with premium business travelers offering world-class standards of luxury and service.



The Galleria

In the capital’s new Central Business District on Al Maryah Island, with spectacular waterfront and cityscape, The Galleria has over 130 of the world’s most renowned brand outlets - including 50 Abu Dhabi ‘firsts’.



Abu Dhabi Global Market

Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) is a broad-based international financial center for local, regional and international institutions. ADGM was formed in line with the Abu Dhabi Economic Vision and is part of a comprehensive plan for long-term transformation of the capital’s economy by focusing on knowledge-based industries.



Abu Dhabi Global Market Square

Abu Dhabi Global Market Square (ADGM Square) is the commercial heart of Al Maryah Island. The area consists of four Grade A office towers, Al Sila, Al Sarab, Al Maqam and Al Khatem; as well as the Abu Dhabi Global Market Building. ADGM Square is seamlessly connected to two luxury hotels, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Four Seasons Abu Dhabi; retail and dining destination The Galleria; and a 5.5km pedestrian promenade.



Al Maryah Central

A retail-led, mixed-use development on Al Maryah Island, Al Maryah Central is set to open in 2018and will become the new flagship shopping, dining, and entertainment experience in the capital. It will feature the first Bloomingdale’s in Abu Dhabi, the first Macy’s outside of the USA, and more than 500 sought-after brands. Al Maryah Central will also be home to 100 restaurants, and offer a wide variety of entertainment options.



Al Reem Island

This residential and commercial project off Abu Dhabi island’s coast, is home to one of the emirate’s architectural landmarks – the linked, Stonehenge-style Gate Towers. In the heart of the island, with an imposing central dome, Paris-Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi was the first French higher-education institution to open in the Gulf, and the university's first international campus.







TOMORROW'S STAGE TV COVERAGE

Al Maryah Island (Individual Time Trial, 12.6km)

Abu Dhabi Sports Channel 1 (Arabic) 12:45­ 16:30 GST (LIVE)

Abu Dhabi Sports Channel 6 (English) 12:45­ 16:30 GST (LIVE)

Eurosport 2 12:00 ­13:00 CET (LIVE)

Eurosport Asia Pacific 11:00 ­13:00 CET (LIVE)

Rai Sport / Rai Sport +HD 17:00 ­19:00 CET (Delayed)

La chai^ne L'E´quipe 11:00­ 13:00 CET (LIVE)

Kwese Sport 1 12:00 ­14:00 CAT (LIVE)

SuperSport SS6 12:00 ­14:00 CAT (LIVE)

fubo.TV 05:00 ­07:00 EST (LIVE)

ESPN 3 07:00-09:00 ART (LIVE)

07:00-09:00 ART (LIVE) DAZN 19:00 ­21:00 JST (LIVE)

SKY Sport NZ 3 23:00­ 01:00 NZST (LIVE)

Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

