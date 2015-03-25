Aber-dream result for BIKE Channel Canyon and Jack Pullar

Jack Pullar finished off an impressive ride from his BIKE Channel Canyon team to take team and individual prizes as The Tour Series made its Aberdeen debut under clear blue skies and tens of thousands of spectators.





Huge crowds turned out throughout an afternoon of support races on the city centre course, and greeted the riders of The Tour Series to Aberdeen with a constant noise throughout the 38-lap race, on a circuit that multiple Olympic Champion Ed Clancy, who took the night's Brother Fastest Lap, described post-race as the best of the 2017 Series.





Pullar, and teammates James Lowsley Williams and Harry Tanfield, forced an early move, going away after a handful of laps with only ONE Pro Cycling's George Harper for company.



The quartet built a steady lead, at one point threatening to lap the field, to ensure that they alone would contest the individual prizes in Aberdeen. Both Tanfield and Pullar tried moves to get away in the finale, with Harper covering each attempt as the four remained together through the final hairpin for the sprint to the line.



It was an emotional Pullar though that crossed the line first, pumping the air to celebrate his first individual win and helping his BIKE Channel Canyon team to their first team victory, with Harper taking second ahead of Tanfield and Lowsley Williams.



JLT Condor pairing Brenton Jones and Ed Clancy led in the field, just over a minute adrift of the leaders, but the winners on the night were BIKE Channel Canyon, taking the 10-points ahead of ONE Pro Cycling. JLT Condor finished third, still one place ahead of title rivals Madison Genesis, while there was a best ever result for Morvelo Basso who took fifth.



With two events left JLT Condor now lead by two points from Madison Genesis, while there is just one-point in it for third between BIKE Channel Canyon and ONE Pro Cycling.





In the Wiggle Points Competition Team Raleigh GAC's Sebastian Mora sealed the prize with two rounds to go, surmounting in excess of a 40-point lead over nearest rival Jones of JLT Condor.





The men's teams head to their penultimate event of 2017 on Saturday 27 May, at Durham's notorious city centre circuit which features the cobbled climb of South Street on every lap. Round Nine gets underway at 5.30pm before the final event of both the men and women's Series takes place in Stevenage on Bank Holiday Monday 29 May. Support races and rides start from 10am, before the elite racers take to the circuit at 3pm onwards.









Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group



Source: DSG

