 

A Special Day In Yellow - Thomas

02 July 2017 11:05
Team Sky's Geraint Thomas goes into the third stage of the Tour De France still in the maillot jaune despite crashing late on stage two.

Thomas told ASO; “I'm not sure who went down first but Froome and myself were in the top 10 or 15 and there was nowhere to go to avoid crashing.

"But we only slipped. There's no damage at all, just some skin gone.

"I don't think Froome is vulnerable when it rains. This was a real slippery corner and other riders went down too.

"It's been a special day for me in yellow, a massive buzz all day even with the rain. I felt the adrenaline and the pride. It was an awesome feeling.”






Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group
Picture copyright of CNS Sport

Source: DSG

