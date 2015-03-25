A Day Of Cultural Discoveries For 2017 Tour De France Saitama Criterium Riders

Before they race on Saitama’s new circuit tomorrow, the riders enjoyed a day of cultural discoveries concocted with the greatest of care by their Japanese hosts. With Chris Froome as a ninja warrior, Marcel Kittel as a Samurai or Mark Cavendish as a sushi master, the Tour de France champions delighted the Japanese audience who – as usual - gathered en masse to welcome them.





THE JAPANESE AUDIENCE FLIES THE TOUR’S FLAG “Woooow” - exclaimed Kenny Elissonde, wide-eyed, when he discovered the Japanese audience who came in droves to celebrate the Tour. On a beaming day, they were several thousands gathered here in front of the big yellow stage, waiting for their favourite one. One could run into a young lady all dressed up in the colours of Austria, cheering for Bernie Eisel. One other could see this guy with a huge British flag printed with “Go Froomey” in glittery letters. In the village set up for the occasion, fans could buy cycling kits, glasses, helmets but also hats and forks to look like “El Diablo”. The Tour de France mascot incidentally mingled with the crowd again, while walking around the alleys. After the selfies and autographs session, the show host then showed off all the teams that will be part of the race tomorrow, under the supervision of Marie-Odile Amaury – Amaury Sport Organisation owner – who came all the way from Paris to greet the event.





NINJA CHRIS: BANG ON! Then the music speeded up and got more and more twitchy as appeared on stage all dressed-up Japanese traditional warriors who offered the riders a demonstration of martial arts. A combat against the forces of Evil that could not be won without back up. This is the moment when Warren Barguil and Marcel Kittel made their entry on stage to help save the fighter in jeopardy. Dressed with incredible Samurai suits, the two former teammates had the honour to learn the art of fight, at the side of great combat masters. Chris Froome and Greg Van Avermaet, as for them, were Ninja warriors. In the Japanese culture, Ninjas were warriors trained for spying and infiltration. Today, tradition relived on stage through an impressive Bushi weapons throw performed by the yellow jersey and the Olympic Champion. And Chris Froome seems to be as good at throwing weapons as he is on a bike. First try: the star went spot on!





THE CAV, UNAGI MASTER The second activity suggested by Saitama’s hosts was not for the faint-hearted either although easier to digest. Bringing on stage a basin full of fresh eels, the host of the show asked for volunteers. At stake: a battle of eel catching with bare hands! Pushed by his teammates, Fabio Sabatini was the first brave of the day to jump on stage and face the beast, quickly followed by Mark Cavendish attending Saitama Criterium for the first time. After a few attempts (and a few cries), Sabatini was the first to master the art of fishing the ancestral Unagi, moreover a speciality from Saitama. Dressed as sushi masters, the Cav and Rigoberto Uran were then taught how to cut and cook the eel properly on the ember before getting off stage to give their mates a taste of their culinary masterpiece. Nathan Haas handed down the verdict: “Actually… it really is a success!”.









“THE NIGHT OF THE TOUR” IS ON In Japan, the enthusiasm never dies. Back at the hotel, a massive group of fans was waiting for more and more autographs and selfies with the champions, welcomed as real guests of honour. Here, Tour de France is a party that needs to be celebrated properly, and live please! Newcomer Mark Cavendish but also Chris Froome, Warren Barguil and Rigoberto Uran were tonight the guests of the impossible to miss “Night of the Tour”, a live TV show on J-Sports, the channel that broadcasts the Tour since 1998. On the menu: interviews, games and always more sharing with the amazing Japanese audience.



Credit : ASO / Pauline Ballet









Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.