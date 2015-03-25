53rd Tirreno-Adriatico Stage Three Details

Start Meeting Point: Follonica, Piazza GuerrazziSign-on procedures: 08:30 - 09:45Alignment: 09:50Start - KM 0: 10:05 (transfer 6,400m)Finish: Viale Italia, Follonica - 16:15 Approx.Race Headquarter: Villa Fabri, Via delle Grotte 2, TreviThe stage is very long and challenging, with several mild and not overly long climbs. However, there's a remarkable difference in altitude. The route starts in Follonica and runs across the northern province of Grosseto, almost reaching Mount Amiata. It then crosses Montalcino, heading for Chiusi. After entering Umbria through Moiano, the route becomes slightly easier all the way to Montefalco, and then enters the final circuit in Trevi, to be covered once. There are four average-category climbs: Roccastrada, Passo del Lume Spento and Cibottola along the route, and Trevi at the finish.Final kilometresThe final circuit is highly demanding. The Trevi climb is covered twice, first to pass over the finish line and then at the end of the stage. After the passage, the climb extends for a further 300m, with gradients peaking at 16%. A fast-running descent on relatively wide roads leads to the ancient Flaminia road, and then, past Borgo Trevi, the final 3km lead all the way to the finish. The road is narrow, with gradients exceeding 13-15%, with a few short descents before the final 300m, topping out at around 20%. The road is 7.5m wide on tarmac.