53rd Tirreno-Adriatico Stage Three Details

Stage 3 – Follonica - Trevi 239km
Start Meeting Point: Follonica, Piazza Guerrazzi
Sign-on procedures: 08:30 - 09:45
Alignment: 09:50
Start - KM 0: 10:05 (transfer 6,400m)
Finish: Viale Italia, Follonica - 16:15 Approx.
Race Headquarter: Villa Fabri, Via delle Grotte 2, Trevi
ROUTE
The stage is very long and challenging, with several mild and not overly long climbs. However, there's a remarkable difference in altitude. The route starts in Follonica and runs across the northern province of Grosseto, almost reaching Mount Amiata. It then crosses Montalcino, heading for Chiusi. After entering Umbria through Moiano, the route becomes slightly easier all the way to Montefalco, and then enters the final circuit in Trevi, to be covered once. There are four average-category climbs: Roccastrada, Passo del Lume Spento and Cibottola along the route, and Trevi at the finish.
Final kilometres
The final circuit is highly demanding. The Trevi climb is covered twice, first to pass over the finish line and then at the end of the stage. After the passage, the climb extends for a further 300m, with gradients peaking at 16%. A fast-running descent on relatively wide roads leads to the ancient Flaminia road, and then, past Borgo Trevi, the final 3km lead all the way to the finish. The road is narrow, with gradients exceeding 13-15%, with a few short descents before the final 300m, topping out at around 20%. The road is 7.5m wide on tarmac.
Start Meeting Point: Follonica, Piazza Guerrazzi
Sign-on procedures: 08:30 - 09:45
Alignment: 09:50
Start - KM 0: 10:05 (transfer 6,400m)
Finish: Viale Italia, Follonica - 16:15 Approx.
Race Headquarter: Villa Fabri, Via delle Grotte 2, Trevi
ROUTE
The stage is very long and challenging, with several mild and not overly long climbs. However, there's a remarkable difference in altitude. The route starts in Follonica and runs across the northern province of Grosseto, almost reaching Mount Amiata. It then crosses Montalcino, heading for Chiusi. After entering Umbria through Moiano, the route becomes slightly easier all the way to Montefalco, and then enters the final circuit in Trevi, to be covered once. There are four average-category climbs: Roccastrada, Passo del Lume Spento and Cibottola along the route, and Trevi at the finish.
Final kilometres
The final circuit is highly demanding. The Trevi climb is covered twice, first to pass over the finish line and then at the end of the stage. After the passage, the climb extends for a further 300m, with gradients peaking at 16%. A fast-running descent on relatively wide roads leads to the ancient Flaminia road, and then, past Borgo Trevi, the final 3km lead all the way to the finish. The road is narrow, with gradients exceeding 13-15%, with a few short descents before the final 300m, topping out at around 20%. The road is 7.5m wide on tarmac.
GENERAL CLASSIFICATION
1 - Patrick Bevin (BMC Racing Team)
2 - Damiano Caruso (BMC Racing Team) s.t.
3 - Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing Team) s.t.
JERSEYS
1 - Patrick Bevin (BMC Racing Team)
2 - Damiano Caruso (BMC Racing Team) s.t.
3 - Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing Team) s.t.
JERSEYS
- Maglia Azzurra (blue), general classification leader, sponsored by Gazprom - Patrick Bevin (BMC Racing Team)
- Maglia Bianca (white), young rider general classification leader, sponsored by FIAT - Fernando Gaviria (Quick-Step Floors)
- Maglia Arancione (orange), sprinter classification leader, sponsored by Sportful - Marcel Kittel (Team Katusha Alpecin)
- Maglia Verde (green), King of the Mountains classification leader, sponsored by Snello Rovagnati - Nicola Bagioli (Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini)
KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP
Source: DSG