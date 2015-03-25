53rd Tirreno-Adriatico Stage Six Details

Start Meeting Point: Numana, Piazza MiramareSign-on procedures: 11:00 - 12:20Alignment: 12:25Start - KM 0: 12:35 (transfer 3,100m)Finish: Fano, Via Gramsci - 16:15 Approx.Race Headquarters: Istituto Statale d'Istruzione Superiore Tecnico Commerciale Cesare Battisti, Viale XII Settembre 3, FanoThe route is initially hilly but uncomplicated, then it levels out. The stage runs from Numana through (the outskirts of) Ancona, Offagna, Jesi and Ostra, leading all the way to Fano. Here, the peloton will cover two laps of a 12.8km circuit.Final kilometresThe final circuit, measuring 12.8km in length, is perfectly flat and runs between the ss.16 and the hinterland on wide roads; the surface is worn out at points. The final part is raced entirely on urban roads, with a last bend 350m before the finish. The home straight is on 8.5m wide asphalt road.

POINTS OF INTEREST

NUMANA

Clear, transparent waters and breath-taking landscapes are the features that make Numana one of the most fascinating places in the Marches region. Its stunning beaches stretch over several kilometres, and its clean, transparent sea has been a European Blue Flag for years. Two souls coexist in Numana: the upper city (Numana Alta) is picturesque and quaint, while the shoreline is more lively and dotted with beach resorts, all the way to Marcelli. The upper town has retained its original maritime “look and feel”: a tangled network of narrow streets weaves its way among the colourful fishermen’s houses and opens up onto a wide belvedere overlooking the sea – a terrace that offers a stunning and unique view over the entire Riviera del Conero coastline. Traveling down the ancient “Costarella” staircase (as fishermen used to do every morning at dawn), from the centre towards the port, leads you to the lower town, modern and lively, teeming with clubs and beach resorts. Numana is a place to experience and explore: it is the perfect destination to spend some lovely days playing sports, having fun and hanging loose, as well as discovering customs and history.



FANO

Fano is named “the city of fortune” (Fanum Fortunae) after the Temple of Fortune, around which the town is said to have developed. It is most renowned for hosting the oldest Carnival in Italy, and offers its visitors a wealth of age-old and remarkable monuments, as well as valuable heritage of the past. Lying at the heart of the old town, the church of Santa Maria Nuova houses a majestic altarpiece by Perugino, executed in 1497. Major landmarks include the Arch of Augustus (the symbol of the city), built in the Roman Age and considered as the main gateway to the colonia, and the defensive walls that Augustus had built and that were completed in 9 AD. Two thirds of the original circle have survived undamaged to the present day. Fano is also a major seaside resort, owing to its quiet pebble beaches, such as the lovely spiaggia dei Gabbiani (seagull beach). The wonderful spiaggia degli Arzilli, just two kilometres away from the city centre, is a lovely stunning beach made of both shingle and sand, washed by a crystal sea, and with a gently sloping seabed. As Fano lies on the coast, fish is the main ingredient of local cuisine. Main delicacies include sardines with parsley, a simple, popular and tasty dish.





GENERAL CLASSIFICATION

1 - Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)

2 - Damiano Caruso (BMC Racing Team) at 3”

3 - Mikel Landa (Movistar Team) at 23”



JERSEYS

Maglia Azzurra (blue), general classification leader, sponsored by Gazprom - Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky)

(blue), general classification leader, sponsored by Gazprom - Maglia Arancione (orange), sprinter classification leader, sponsored by Sportful - Jacopo Mosca (Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia)

(orange), sprinter classification leader, sponsored by Sportful - Maglia Verde (green), King of the Mountains classification leader, sponsored by Snello Rovagnati - Nicola Bagioli (Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini)

(green), King of the Mountains classification leader, sponsored by Snello Rovagnati - Maglia Bianca (white), young rider general classification leader, sponsored by FIAT - Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal)













