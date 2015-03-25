53rd Tirreno-Adriatico Stage Seven Details

Stage 7 – San Benedetto del Tronto (Individual Time Trial) 10.0km

Start: San Benedetto del Tronto, Viale Tamerici

Finish: San Benedetto del Tronto, Viale Buozzi

First Rider Start: 13:15

Last Rider Finish: 16:00 Approx.

Time Keeping Point: km 4.4 - Porto d'Ascoli

Race Headquarter: Hotel Calabresi, Rotonda Giorgini, San Benedetto del Tronto



ROUTE

Individual time trial of 10,050m, on a route that mainly follows the final circuit of the conclusive stages of the late 90s and recent 2000s, and has been the same since 2015. The start ramp is located in Viale Tamerici (south wharf). From here, riders proceed towards Porto d’Ascoli along the sea. From Piazza Salvo d’Acquisto (intermediate time recording – km 4.4), the route runs a further 750m before heading back towards San Benedetto del Tronto, where the race ends on the traditional home stretch in Viale Buozzi.



Final kilometres

The last 3km run along wide and mainly straight roads. The route runs along the seafront (upward lane) towards the finish line. 2.5km before the finish, a double bend leads to the straight home stretch on 8m-wide tarmac road. POINTS OF INTEREST

SAN BENEDETTO DEL TRONTO

An oasis of palms and greenery and a Blue-flag winning sea, paired with top-quality tourist reception facilities, fabulous food, a lovely climate, leisure activities for children, a bustling nightlife, sports and culture. San Benedetto del Tronto is all of this – and much more. The seafront is the city’s crown jewel. Stretching four kilometres, it is considered one of the most beautiful promenades in Italy. The port – one of the most important in Italy – also has a large tourist harbour. San Benedetto started to grow in the late 19th century, following the construction of the Adriatic Railway and the creation of the first beach resort. Since then, San Benedetto del Tronto has been thriving around the sea, which is its main source of economic and cultural wealth. Fishing has moved from contributing to people's livelihoods to being the mainstay of the local economy. At the same time, tourism has grown remarkably, and San Benedetto del Tronto has become the most popular city in the Marches region in terms of hotel stays. The popular “brodetto alla sambenedettese”, a fish stew with bell peppers and vinegar, which makes it different from any other recipe, is a must-taste in local cuisine. It has been a one of a kind since forever, and just a spoonful of it will take you back in time. San Benedetto del Tronto has hosted the finish of the Tirreno-Adriatico without interruption since its second edition, contended in 1967.





