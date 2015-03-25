53rd Tirreno-Adriatico Stage Four Details

Start Meeting Point: Foligno, Piazza della RepubblicaSign-on procedures: 08:45 - 10:05Alignment: 10:10Start - KM 0: 10:25 (transfer 6,200m)Finish: Sassotetto, Sarnano - 16:15 Approx.Race Headquarter: Palasport, Via del Colle, SarnanoThis is the hardest stage, ending with a summit finish. The route starts in Foligno and clears the Colfiorito pass, then it becomes an endless series of climbs and descents with not a single flat stretch all the way to the finish. The route takes in, amongst others, the San Ginesio, Gualdo and Penna San Giovanni categorized climbs.The route is extremely challenging, in terms of both course and profile; the roads are relatively wide, and the surface is usually good to mildly worn out. The final climb leading from Sarnano to Sassotetto measures 14.2km in length and has an average 5.8% gradient, peaking out at 12%.Final kilometresThe last kilometres correspond to the final climb leading to Sassotetto. The gradients are quite steady around 6-7%, peaking out above 10% at points, and long straight stretches alternate with hairpins. The gradient decreases shortly before the finish. The home straight is 100m long, on 7m wide asphalt and slightly uphill road.



FOLIGNO

Lying halfway between the more renowned Perugia and Assisi, Foligno is an excellent destination worth discovering. Piazza della Repubblica, the true heart of the city, features an outstanding architectural “ensemble” comprising the Duomo, the Town Hall and Palazzo Trinci. The Duomo, dedicated to the patron saint of the city, St. Feliciano, is Neoclassical-Baroque in style. The Museo Capitolare Diocesano and the Crypt, inside the cathedral, are definitely worth a visit. Neoclassicism also inspired the 13-century Town Hall and crenelated tower. Rising near the Duomo is Palazzo Trinci, housing the city’s art gallery (Pinacoteca). Completed in 1407 and restored in 1949, the building has a neoclassical fac¸ade and a stunning Gothic staircase. Palazzo Orfini, nearby, was the former abode of Emiliano Orfini, the typographer who printed the first Italian edition of the Divine Comedy, and has an amazing 16-century gate. Parco dei Canape`, surrounded by the ancient city walls, between Porta Romana and Porta Todi, is the perfect choice if you are looking for a place to unwind. Local cuisine offers a wealth of traditional Umbrian delicacies such as spaghetti con il rancetto (a sauce made of pancetta, tomatoes and marjoram) and “rocciata”, a local rendition of the apple strudel with nuts, cocoa and alchermes liqueur.



SARNANO

Rising upland, right of River Tennacola and against the background of the Sibylline Mountains that seem to protect the town, Sarnano is an Orange Flag certified by the Touring Club of Italy. Among the red cotto tiles, major landmarks include the church of S. Maria di Piazza, Palazzo del Popolo, Palazzo del Podesta`, Palazzo dei Priori, the San Giacomo baths and the Sassotetto ski resort. The medieval old town has survived undamaged to the present day; it still has the shape of a castrum, a fortified centre that expands in concentric circles, starting from Piazza Alta, and descending all the way to the foot of the hill, with tiny streets and lovely houses creating an evocative atmosphere where time seems to have stopped. Taking a first glance at the historical district of Sarnano, it really feels as if everything has retained its original appearance: the mediaeval layout and the defensive walls are still recognisable, and Porta Brunoforte still marks the entrance into town. Sarnano is also home to a ski resort extending from Monte Sassotetto to the Santa Maria Maddalena pass, with a unique feature: on a clear day, the view reaches the sea. As the Sibylline Mountains are just 50 km away from the Adriatic coast, skiers can enjoy a stunning view that ranges from the mountain tops, through the hills and to the sea.





GENERAL CLASSIFICATION

1 - Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)

2 - Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing Team) s.t.

3 - Chris Froome (Team Sky) at 3"



JERSEYS

Maglia Azzurra (blue), general classification leader, sponsored by Gazprom - Geraint Thomas (Team Sky)

(blue), general classification leader, sponsored by Gazprom - Maglia Arancione (orange), sprinter classification leader, sponsored by Sportful - Jacopo Mosca (Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia)

(orange), sprinter classification leader, sponsored by Sportful - Maglia Verde (green), King of the Mountains classification leader, sponsored by Snello Rovagnati - Nicola Bagioli (Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini)

(green), King of the Mountains classification leader, sponsored by Snello Rovagnati - Maglia Bianca (white), young rider general classification leader, sponsored by FIAT - Jaime Roson Garcia (Movistar Team)









