53rd Tirreno-Adriatico Stage Five Details

Start Meeting Point: Castelraimondo, Piazza della RepubblicaSign-on procedures: 10:00 - 11:20Alignment: 11:25Start - KM 0: 11:35 (transfer 3,800m)Finish: Filottrano, Piazza Mazzini - 16:15 Approx.Race Headquarter: Scuola Media Beltramo, Via Martin Luther King 1, FilottranoThis will be a “wall climbing” stage. The route begins on mild but consistent descent, all the way to the “muri” (steep short climbs): the first approach will be with the Montelupone climb (along the “regular” road, not the famous “muro”). The route then reaches the seafront in Porto Recanati. After taking in the Castelfidardo and Osimo categorised climbs, the stage course enters the Filottrano circuit (16.1km), to be covered twice. The race initially diverts on the left, approx. 500m before the finish line. At the final lap, the route turns right and covers the final stretch leading to the finish.Final kilometresThe final kilometres are a mix of climbs and descents. The Muro di Filottrano (with gradients nearing 16%, covered three times overall), 5km before the finish, is followed by a challenging descent and then by a mild climb leading back to the finish line, on 5.5m wide, porphyry-paved road.

POINTS OF INTEREST

CASTELRAIMONDO

Castelraimondo lies almost at the end of the upper Potenza River valley, in the province of Macerata, in a lovely natural setting and among the gentle rolling hills. Introducing the city from a distance is an ancient mediaeval tower, called the “Cassero” – the legacy of a glorious and evocative past. The town has found further momentum and growth in handicraft and industrial activities; however, the special relationship between past and future, between tradition and modernity is still alive both in the town and in the surrounding “frazioni”, with their rich historical, artistic and cultural heritage. In the 19th and 20th centuries, the town was renowned for its terracotta manufacture, and was home to a number of earthenware makers (called “cocciari”) and famous blacksmiths. The hilly territory around Castelraimondo is known for the production of Verdicchio di Matelica, a top-quality and world-renowned wine (together with Verdicchio di Jesi). The organic wine produced by the “ColleStefano” winery, made from grapes harvested late in October and hence sporting unique organoleptic properties, is exported especially to Germany and the US.



FILOTTRANO

The town is named after Ottrano, the Lombard king who founded the city, as legend has it, and its name translates as “mount of the sons of Ottrano”. Nestled among the hills, the town is surrounded by the castle walls. Vicolo Mura Castellane is a narrow yet fascinating alley that leads from the first storey of the fortress down to the moat. Lying at the heart of the old town, and located almost halfway across Corso del Popolo (the long and charming high street), Piazza Mazzini offers a stunning view over Mount Conero, Macerata, Recanti and Loreto. Major landmarks in Filottrano include the churches of San Cristoforo and San Francesco; the latter houses masterpieces by Ramazzani and Bellini. A short walk on a lovely staircase named the “Porticella” leads you to the church of Santa Maria degli Angeli. Villa Centofinestre has one of the largest green-plant gardens of the entire region, and is definitely worth a visit. Here, the bond with fashion is strong, as the city and its surroundings are home to some of the best tailors, exporting Made in Italy garments worldwide.





GENERAL CLASSIFICATION

1 - Damiano Caruso (BMC Racing Team)

2 - Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) at 1"

3 - Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb) at 11”



JERSEYS

Maglia Azzurra (blue), general classification leader, sponsored by Gazprom - Damiano Caruso (BMC Racing Team)

(blue), general classification leader, sponsored by Gazprom - Maglia Arancione (orange), sprinter classification leader, sponsored by Sportful - Jacopo Mosca (Wilier Triestina - Selle Italia)

(orange), sprinter classification leader, sponsored by Sportful - Maglia Verde (green), King of the Mountains classification leader, sponsored by Snello Rovagnati - Nicola Bagioli (Nippo - Vini Fantini - Europa Ovini)

(green), King of the Mountains classification leader, sponsored by Snello Rovagnati - Maglia Bianca (white), young rider general classification leader, sponsored by FIAT - Tiesj Benoot (Lotto Soudal)









KEV MONKS FOR DIGITAL SPORTS GROUP

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.