 

50 Days In Yellow For Chris Froome

12 July 2017 02:52
Chris Froome has said that he is delighted to be spending his 50th day in the Tour De France wearing a yellow jersey,

The Team Sky rider, equals Jacques Anquetil's record and said to Letour.com: "It's a dream to be in yellow for the 50th day and equalling Jacques Anquetil. Today, the idea is to stay safely in the peloton, hope for a day without problems and save energy for tomorrow and the Pyrenees."




Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group 

Source: DSG

