50 Days In Yellow For Chris Froome

Johanna Konta defeated Simona Halep to become Britain's first Wimbledon women's singles semi-finalist for 39 years.

Johanna Konta is the first British woman to make the singles semi-finals at Wimbledon since Virginia Wade in 1978.

Andy Murray will hope to end the week by lifting the Wimbledon trophy for a third time.

The British Grand Prix faces an uncertain future after Silverstone gave notice of its intent to leave the sport in 2019.

Lewis Hamilton will arrive at the British Grand Prix 20 points behind Sebastian Vettel in the race for this year's championship.

Chris Froome has said that he is delighted to be spending his 50th day in the Tour De France wearing a yellow jersey,

The Team Sky rider, equals Jacques Anquetil's record and said to Letour.com: "It's a dream to be in yellow for the 50th day and equalling Jacques Anquetil. Today, the idea is to stay safely in the peloton, hope for a day without problems and save energy for tomorrow and the Pyrenees."

