2018 Vuelta A Espana Route Announced

This Saturday, 13 th of January, Unipublic revealed the official route of La Vuelta 2018, that will take place between the 25 th of August and the 16 th of September. The Spanish tour will depart from the Pompidou Centre in Malaga, in another clear example of the organisation’s aim to combine sports, culture and innovative departures. The inaugural prologue will consist of an 8-kilometre individual time-trial that will draw the first outline of a Vuelta with a very distinct Andalusian flavour during its first week. After Malaga, the peloton will travel to Granada, Almería and Jaén, briefly passing through Murcia before finally heading North. Castilla-La Mancha, Castilla y León, Galicia, Asturias, Cantabria – that will host a second individual time-trial spanning over 33 kilometres – the Basque Country, Aragon and Catalonia, will be the subsequent stops before facing the edition’s final challenges, with an extremely tough finale in two of the most demanding peaks located in the Principality of Andorra (the Coll de La Rabassa and La Gallina). The route will conclude in the city of Madrid, with a departure from Alcorcón and a finish-line at the Plaza de Cibeles, after passing through the Paseo del Prado, whose museum celebrates its second centenary this year.



