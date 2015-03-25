2018 Volta Ao Algarve Race Route Announced

The route for the 44th Volta ao Algarve has been announced.





This 2HC race in Portugal, won last year by Primoz Roglic (Team Lotto NL-Jumbo) and in 2015 and 2016 by Team Sky's Geraint Thomas, starts on Wednesday February 14th with a stage from Albufera to Lagos, which should be one for the sprinters.





After a 187.9km stage from Sagres – Fóia (Monchique), February 16th will see an individual time trial in Lago before its back to the road racing with stages from : Almodôvar to Tavira before the final stage of 173.5kms from Faro – Malhão (Loulé) ,





Some of the teams have already announced their riders for this race with Katusha Alpecin including Tony Martin who won the race in 2011 and 2013, whilst French team FDJ are expected to bring three national champions in French road race champion, Arnaud Démare, Lithuanian road and time trial national champion, Ignatas Konovalovas, and the Dutch road champion, Ramon Sinkeldam.





Stages





February 14: 1st Stage: Albufeira – Lagos, 192,6 km

February 15: 2nd Stage: Sagres – Fóia (Monchique), 187,9 km

February 16: 3rd Stage: Lagoa – Lagoa, 20,3 km (ITT)

February 17: 4th Stage: Almodôvar – Tavira, 199,2 km

February 18: 5th Stage: Faro – Malhão (Loulé), 173,5 km









