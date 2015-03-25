2018 Tour Of The Alps Route Announced

route for the 2018 Tour Of The Alps has been announced.





Arco will host the depart of the 2018 race on Monday April 16th and the race will finish in Innsbruck after 714kms of racing in the mountains over five stages featuring ten categorised climbs and a mountain top finish at Alpe di Pampeago.





Monday April 16: stage 1: Arco – Folgaria 134.6km

Tuesday April 17: stage 2: Lavarone – Fiemme/Alpe di Pampeago 145.5km

Wednesday April 18: stage 3: Ora – Merano 138.3km

Thursday April 19: stage 4: Chiusa-Lienz 134.3km

Friday April 20: stage 5: Rattenberg – Innsbruck 161.6km

























