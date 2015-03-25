 

2018 Tour Of The Alps Route Announced

07 November 2017 11:31
route for the 2018 Tour Of The Alps has been announced.

Arco will host the depart of the 2018 race on Monday April 16th and the race will finish in Innsbruck after 714kms of racing in the mountains over five stages featuring ten categorised climbs and a mountain top finish at Alpe di Pampeago.

Monday April 16: stage 1: Arco – Folgaria 134.6km
Tuesday April 17: stage 2: Lavarone – Fiemme/Alpe di Pampeago 145.5km
Wednesday April 18: stage 3: Ora – Merano 138.3km
Thursday April 19: stage 4: Chiusa-Lienz 134.3km
Friday April 20: stage 5: Rattenberg – Innsbruck 161.6km






Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as