 

2018 Tour Down Under Race Routes Revealed

05 July 2017 12:22
The route for the 2018 Santos Tour Down Under has been revealed.

The 20th anniversary of the race takes place from January 13th to 21st and features the following stages:

Stage 1 Port Adelaide to Lyndoch 145km

Stage 2 Unley to Stirling 148.6km

Stage 3 Glenelg to Victor Harbor 146.5km

Stage 4 Norwood to Uraidla 128.2km

Stage 5 McLaren Vale to Willunga Hill 151.5km

Stage 6 90km total (4.5km) Adelaide Street Circuit, starting and finishing on King William Rd.






Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group


Source: DSG

