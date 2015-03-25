2018 Tour Down Under Race Routes Revealed

The route for the 2018 Santos Tour Down Under has been revealed.





The 20th anniversary of the race takes place from January 13th to 21st and features the following stages:





Stage 1 Port Adelaide to Lyndoch 145km





Stage 2 Unley to Stirling 148.6km





Stage 3 Glenelg to Victor Harbor 146.5km





Stage 4 Norwood to Uraidla 128.2km





Stage 5 McLaren Vale to Willunga Hill 151.5km





Stage 6 90km total (4.5km) Adelaide Street Circuit, starting and finishing on King William Rd.

























Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group









Source: DSG

