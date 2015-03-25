 

2018 Tour De Yorkshire Route Announced

05 December 2017 11:42
The route of the 2018 Tour De Yorkshire has been announced.

Beverley to Doncaster - May 3rd 2018 - 182kms

Starting in the historic market town of Beverley, takes in the Yorkshire Wolds before heading south for what promises to be a thrilling sprint finish in Doncaster.

Barnsley to Ilkley - May 4th 2018 - 149kms

Stage 2 starts in Barnsley and makes its way towards Conisbrough before heading north. The race then reaches its first ever summit finish in Ilkley on the iconic Côte de Cow and Calf.

Richmond to Scarborough - May 5th 2018 - 184kms

Stage 3 starts in Richmond which is said to have the largest cobbled market place in England. It then heads east to Northallerton & takes in some of the North York Moors National Park before a classic finish on the Scarborough seafront.

Halifax to Leeds - May 6th 2018 - 189.5kms

Stage 4, our queen stage, starts in Halifax by the stunning Piece Hall. 6 categorised climbs through some of Yorkshire's most stunning scenery follows, before the race finishes in Leeds on the same spot as the Grand Départ in 2014.










