2018 Tour De Yorkshire Host Towns Named

The towns for the 2018 Tour De Yorkshire race have been announced,





Barnsley, Beverley, Doncaster, Halifax, Ilkley, Leeds, Richmond and Scarbarough will host the race organised by ASO, which will now be over four days at the end of April.





The full route will be announced in December.









Kev Monks for Digital Sports Group

Source: DSG

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.