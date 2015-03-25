 

2018 Tour De France Teams Named

08 January 2018 02:11
The teams for the 208 Tour De France have been announced.

All the WorldTour teams in AG2R La Mondiale (Fra), Astana Pro Team (Kaz), Bahrain - Merida (Brn), BMC Racing Team (USA), Bora – Hansgrohe (Ger), FDJ (Fra), Lotto Soudal (Bel), Mitchelton- Scott (Aus), Movistar Team (Spa), Quick-Step Floors (Bel), Team Dimension Data (SA), 

Team EF Education First – Drapac P/B Cannondale (USA), Team Katusha - Alpecin (Swi), Team Lotto NL - Jumbo (NL), Team Sky (GBR), Team Sunweb (Ger), Trek – Segafredo (USA) and UAE Team Emirates (UAE),  will compete in the race which starts in July in the Vendee region of France as well as the wildcard teams - Cofidis, Direct Energie, Team Fortuneo-Samsic and Wanty Group-Gobert.


The 105 edition will start on July 7th 2018 from the Ile de Noirmoutier, which is a small island off the Atlantic coast of France.


Fortuneo-Samsic rider Warren Barguil, was delighted with his new team getting a wild card selection and he said to the Breton's team's press office: "I am very happy with this selection. I had an incredible 2017 Tour and I just want to go back. The Fortuneo Samsic team had great performances in the mountains, notably with Brice Feillu, and obtained a good overall team classification. In 2018, the course passes all my home, July 11 between Lorient and Quimper I expect something big. Dispute the Tour de France, on my land in Brittany, with the team Fortuneo Samsic, gives me already chills. The road is still long until July, there are beautiful races by then, personally and with the team we set high goals. I will not change the way I run, I will continue to be offensive and to practice the cycling I love. On Paris-Nice, I hope to make a good general, on the Tour de France I will attack, and do everything to repeat the feat of last year. "



