2018 Strade Bianche Details Announced

On Saturday 3 and Sunday 4 March the Strade Bianche and Gran Fondo Strade Bianche get the Italian cycling season officially underway. Starting on the Saturday with the men's and then the women's UCI WorldTour pro races, with 24 teams announced for the women's, followed on the Sunday by the sportive Gran Fondo Strade Bianche race, which has hit a record number of 5,000 entries – with just the last few entries still available at www.gfstradebianche.it.

Siena, 31 January 2018 – Siena institutions and RCS Sport / RCS Active Team have worked tirelessly to ensure that this first great weekend of Italian cycling goes ahead in its traditional racing calendar slot despite the weekend's clash with the Italian general election. Thanks to a huge collective effort, on Saturday 3 and Sunday 4 March, the men and women of “Europe's most Southern Northern Classic” and its Gran Fondo – a record edition with 5,000 starters – will be held on the Terre di Siena. All the races, as per last year, will each start from the Medici Fortress and end amidst the unique scenery of Piazza del Campo. DOWNLOAD Strade Bianche NamedSport, Strade Bianche Women Elite NamedSport and Gran Fondo Strade Bianche by Trek Maps

Photo Gallery Strade Bianche 12th STRADE BIANCHE NAMEDSPORT - 184km, 11 sectors and 63km on gravel roads (34.2% of the course)



The men’s race, which was officially elevated to the top tier of elite of professional racing last year, is now a key race of the UCI WorldTour calendar. Last year's winner Michal Kwiatkowski arrived solo in Piazza del Campo before, going on to win Milano-Sanremo two weeks later.



2017 sees the third edition of the women’s race which, for the second year, is again part of the UCI WorldTour calendar.The inaugural 2015 race was won by the American Megan Guarnier while the 2016 edition was won by the then Road World Champion Lizzie Deignan (nee Armitstead), finishing solo in Piazza del Campo. Elisa Longo Borghini flew the Italian flag under the Torre del Mangia, to win the the 2017 edition – the first time the race was part of the UCI Women WorldTour calendar. Now in its 4th edition, the Strade Bianche Women Elite is a firmly established classic race where all the best riders in the world challenge each other to take the prestigious victory.Today, the 24 starting teams – each made up of 6 riders – who will participate in the 2018 edition were announced: ALÉ CIPOLLINI, AROMITALIA VAIANO, ASTANA WOMEN'S TEAM, BEPINK, BOELS DOLMANS CYCLINGTEAM, BTC CITY LJUBLJANA, CANYON // SRAM RACING, CERVELO - BIGLA PRO CYCLING TEAM, CYLANCE PRO CYCLING, EUROTARGET - BIANCHI - VITASANA, FDJ NOUVELLE - AQUITAINE FUTUROSCOPE, HITEC PRODUCTS - BIRK SPORT, LOTTO SOUDAL LADIES, MITCHELTON SCOTT, MOVISTAR TEAM WOMEN, S.C. MICHELA FANINI, SERVETTO - STRADALLI CYCLE - ALURECYCLING, TEAM SUNWEB, TEAM VIRTU CYCLING, TOP GIRLS FASSA BORTOLO, TREK - DROPS, VALCAR PBM, WAOWDEALS PRO CYCLING TEAM, WIGGLE HIGH5 STATS Elisa Longo Borghini – the best Italian in each of the three previous editions of the race (3rd in 2015, 4th in 2016, winner in 2017)

– the best Italian in each of the three previous editions of the race (3rd in 2015, 4th in 2016, winner in 2017) Lizzie Deignan – always on the podium (2nd in 2015, winner in 2016 and 3rd in 2017)

– always on the podium (2nd in 2015, winner in 2016 and 3rd in 2017) Katarzyna Niewiadoma – 2nd in the last two editions, 2016 and 2017 GRAN FONDO STRADE BIANCHE BY TREK - “Long course” of 139km, eight gravel road sectors and 31.4km on "Strade Bianche" (22.5% of the course); “Short Course” of 86.6km, six gravel road sectors and 21.6km on "Strade Bianche" (24.9% of the course)



After the great success of the 2016 edition – where over 2,000 sportive riders participated at the Gran Fondo Strade Bianche by Trek – and of 2017 with 3,500 cyclists signed up to participate, 2018 edition marked a new record with over 5,000 sportive riders challenging themselves on the gravel roads around Siena. The course will be identical to that of the Strade Bianche Women Elite (the extra 3km are what the pro's ride ride to hit km 0 in the race). All these numbers show how this event is growing thanks to its incredible appeal, raced in the unique scenery of Siena and the Crete Senesi. Entries are still open on www.gfstradebianche.it. The official jersey, made by Sportful, is also unveiled at today’s official presentation.



STATS 611 – the number of non-Italian riders registered so far

– the number of non-Italian riders registered so far First 3 provinces in Italy – are Milan, Rome and Florence – with Siena 4th; people are coming from all over Italy to ride the Strade Bianche

– are Milan, Rome and Florence – with Siena 4th; people are coming from all over Italy to ride the Strade Bianche 83% – the riders coming from outside Tuscany

QUOTES

As noted by the Municipality of Siena: “The Strade Bianche is one of the most important professional cycling competitions worldwide today. It is also one of the most important events for the territory of Siena, from a sporting point of view as well as considering the international outreach and media coverage due to the level of the participants. The Municipal Administration will continue supporting the organization and promotion of the Strade Bianche, the Women Elite race and the Gran Fondo, in the certainty that the races will continue to grow further in terms of relevance and visibility, thanks to the collaboration of all the institutions involved. All of this is clearly demonstrated by the extra effort put by all the local institutions and the organisers to make the event possible this year, despite the fact that Sunday 4 March is the date of the Italian general election.”



Paolo Bellino, RCS Sport Managing Director, said: “We believe that the two races, together with the Gran Fondo the following day, all within this beautiful landscape, are distinctive and unique. The numbers clearly show it: on top of many of the world's best pro riders, both men and women, we will have more than 5,000 sportive riders and their families – 83% of whom are coming from outside of Tuscany – which will have a significant economic impact on the host territory. We are confident that this event can continue to grow further from 2018 and beyond.”



Mauro Vegni, RCS Sport Cycling Director, said: “This weekend in Terre di Siena is now a traditional event in the international cycling calendar. The good work done in recent years by the Municipal Administration and all the other institutions involved, has produced its fruits. This is demonstrated by the constant increase in numbers, media coverage and public presence. The best athletes will be at the start of the one-day races: the women’s race, now in its fourth edition, and the men’s race, now in its twelfth. All the 18 UCI WorldTeams have decided to race Strade Bianche, part of the WorldTour calendar from 2017, a clear sign of the race's important stature in the world of cycling. The goal is to continue growing, year after year, and to bring these races to the level of excellence they deserve.”



Andrea Trabuio, RCS Sport Mass Participation Event Manager, said: “The Gran Fondo Strade Bianche was obviously a winning bet; it was already won the moment we believed and invested in this Gran Fondo, with the support and collaboration of all the local administrations, in particular the Municipality of Siena, which we thank. The Gran Fondo Strade Bianche is a unique event; people already love it. This is demonstrated by the more than 2,000 participants in the 2016 edition, the 3,500 in the 2017 edition and the 5,000 who have already signed up for this year. Amateur cyclists can witness the battles between great cycling champions and then, on the next day, they can ride on the same route in a truly unique scenery.” From left: RCS Sport Mass Participation Event Manager Andrea Trabuio, the Head of Sport of Siena Bruno Valentini, RCS Sport Managing Director Paolo Bellino and RCS Sport Cycling Director Mauro Vegni

COURSES

MEN’S COURSE: The main differences with last year’s course are in the first kilometres, where the Bagnaia climb on gravel roads will be ridden in full, unlike in 2017, in order to avoid completely the major ss.223 Siena-Grosseto road. This means riding the first part of it, named "Vidritta", in the opposite direction compared to 2017.



It's a twisty and undulating course, with no long climbs but festuring punchy hills, most significantly on the unpaved parts. There are roughly 63km of gravel roads, appearing in 11 sectors (eight of those shared with the Women Elite course).

Starting from Siena (Stadium/Medicean Fortress area), the first undulating kilometres are on tarmac before reaching the 2.1km gravel Sector 1 at km 11, which is perfectly straight and always slightly downhill.

After few kilometres the riders will face Sector 2 (5.8km), the course’s first real challenge with a short descent and a long climb with sections at over 10% gradient.



The course will then go through Radi, where Sector 3 starts (4.4km, the second part of the original Sector 1 of the first editions) and immediately after Sector 4 named "La Piana", one of its classic gravel sectors (5.5km, featured in the course since its first edition) with no significant gradient and leading to Buonconvento.



After few kilometres the second climb of the day starts: the Montalcino (4km at 5%). After Torrenieri the riders will face Sectors 5 (11.9km) and 6 (8km) with only 1km of tarmac in between them. Both are hard, hilly, very punchy and with many bends, climbs and descents.

After the second passage through Buonconvento the feed station will be positioned in the area of Ponte d’Arbia. Soon the route reaches Monteroni d’Arbia, which marks the beginning of Sector 7 of San Martino in Grania (9.5km) in the middle of the Crete Senesi. It's a long sector with continuous up and downs in the first part, ending up with a twisting climb before meeting the tarmac again.

In Ponte del Garbo (Asciano) gravel Sector 8 begins. At 11.5km it's the hardest of the race, mostly uphill and characterised by tough hills, the most important being those close to Monte Sante Marie, which face steep gradients on both climbs and descents over short distances. After Castelnuovo Berardenga there's a very short, flat section of gravel (300m), before facing, after Monteaperti, Sector 9 which is only 800m long, but with a double digit gradient ramp before rejoining the tarmac in Vico d’Arbia and going to paved road through Pieve a Bozzone.

Next comes the penultimate section of gravel (Sector 10, 2.4km) on the climb toward Colle Pinzuto (with gradients up to 15%). After a few kilometres the riders will face the last gravel section (Sector 11, 1.1km) which features a sequence of a demanding descent followed by a very punchy climb (max 18%) that ends up at the Tolfe. From here only 12km separate the riders from the finish in Piazza del Campo, Siena.



Final Kilometres

The demanding final kilometres, with gradients up to 16%, approach the city of Siena along broad, straight sections of road, connected by sweeping curves, first descending, and then climbing slightly. 2km from the finish line, the route joins Via Esterna di Fontebranda, where the gradient touches 9%.

900m from the finish line, the race route passes beneath Fontebranda Gate where the road surface becomes paving slabs. The gradient exceeds 10% until 500m from the finish line, reaching its highpoint of 16% in Via Santa Caterina. A sharp right hand turn leads to Via delle Terme, and then Via Banchi di Sotto. With 300m to go, the road continues to climb slightly then, 150m from the line, a right turn leads into Via Rinaldini. The route enters the Piazza del Campo just 70m from the finish line. The final 30m descends at a gradient of 7% and the finish line itself is flat.



WOMEN ELITE’S COURSE: A twisty and undulating course, with no long climbs but with punchy hills, most significantly on the unpaved parts. There are roughly more than 30km of gravel roads, appearing in eight sectors (all shared with the Men’s course).

Starting from Siena (Stadium/Medicean Fortress area), the first undulating kilometres are on tarmac before reaching the 2.1km gravel Sector 1 at km 18, which is perfectly straight and always slightly downhill.



After few kilometres the riders will face Sector 2 (5.8km), first real challenge on the course with a short part on descent and a long climb with parts at over 10%.

The course will then go through Radi, where Sector 3 starts (4.4km, second part of the original Sector 1 of the first editions) and immediately after Sector 4 named "La Piana", one of its classic gravel sectors (5.5km, featuring in the course since its first edition) with no significant gradient and leading to Buonconvento.

After the passage through Buonconvento the feed station will be positioned in the area of Ponte d’Arbia. Soon the route reaches Monteroni d’Arbia, which marks the beginning of Sector 5 of San Martino in Grania (9.5km) in the middle of the Crete Senesi. It's a long sector with continuous up and downs in the first part, ending up with a twisting climb before meeting the tarmac again.



After Castelnuovo Berardenga there's a very short, flat section of gravel (300m), before facing, after Monteaperti, Sector 6 which is only 800m long, but with a double digit gradient ramp before rejoining the tarmac in Vico d’Arbia and going to paved road through Pieve a Bozzone.

Next comes the penultimate gravel section (Sector 7, 2.4km) on the climb toward Colle Pinzuto (with inclination up to 15%). After a few kilometres the riders will face the last section of gravel (Sector 8, 1.1km) which features a sequence of a demanding descent followed by a very punchy climb (max 18%) that ends up at the Tolfe. From here only 12km separate the riders from the finish in Piazza del Campo, Siena.



Final kilometres are the same as the men's course.



GRAN FONDO COURSES: The long course – Gran Fondo course – will be almost identical to the Women Elite’s route (3km longer, before reaching km 0), while the short course – Medio Fondo course – will be 86.6km with six gravel roads sectors, for a total of 21.6km on Strade Bianche.